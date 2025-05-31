French Open: Jack Draper dominates Joao Fonseca to progress at Roland-Garros

​​​​​​Jack Draper swept aside 18-year-old Joao Fonseca to reach the last 16 at the French Open and remain on course for a quarter-final against world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

British No 1 Draper, the fifth seed in Paris, beat Fonseca 6-2 6-4 6-2 to secure a fourth-round clash with Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, who breezed past Portuguese qualifier Henrique Rocha 7-5 6-1 6-2.

Sinner trounced Jiri Lehecka 6-0 6-1 6-2 earlier on Saturday - the Italian is yet to drop a set in the tournament - and will next face Russian 17th seed Andrey Rublev at Roland-Garros.

If he comes through that and Draper beats Bublik, the two will meet in the last eight - nine months after Sinner defeated the Brit in the semi-finals of the US Open in New York.

Draper soars into four round in Paris

Image: Jack Draper returns the ball to Brazil's Joao Fonseca

Draper took command of the first set, dictating the action in their rallies and moving well across the clay court. He pounced on Fonseca's efforts to wrong foot him with drop shots, seizing those opportunities to punish the Brazilian.

He remained assured in the second set, taking advantage of Fonseca's mistakes to exert further pressure on the Brazilian teenager.

He picked the break he needed, first slicing over a pinpoint drop shot that dotted down at a tight angle then seeing Fonseca hit the net within a rally.

He staved off Fonseca's attempt to fight back as he closed out the second set and made sure to take control of the third set from the very start.

With two early breaks, Draper went 4-0 up before the young Brazilian could get a game on the board. Fonseca clawed two games back, but never threatened to overhaul the Briton.

Image: Draper controlled the action against Fonseca

Draper: I got on top of Fonseca a little bit

"I played good," Draper said afterwards. "The conditions were quite difficult out here. I felt like the first set was really key and then I kind of got on top of him a little bit and I felt like I used my forehand well.

"I served pretty well and mentally it was a good performance from me. The ball was getting up more and it suits me, the faster conditions. Either way I'll be ready for my next round. Happy to be in second week and hopefully more to come."

This was Draper and Fonseca's second meeting on the ATP Tour, with Draper also winning the first - at Indian Wells in March en route to claiming the biggest title of his career to date.

Draper had never won a match at the French Open prior to this year, losing in the first round in 2023 and 2024, but is now a genuine title contender.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW.