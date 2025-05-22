French Open 2025: Draw, dates, schedule, prize money for Roland Garros as Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper, Carlos Alcaraz feature

Jack Draper has been drawn to face Italy's Mattia Bellucci in the first round of the French Open, while fellow Brit Emma Raducanu will begin her tournament against Wang Xinyu.

The draw for the second Grand Slam of the year - which starts on Sunday - was made on Thursday in Paris and both Draper and Raducanu have tricky routes to the latter stages.

Draper, last year's US Open semi-finalist, is on the same side of the draw as Jannik Sinner, who he could potentially face in the quarter-finals, plus Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic.

Raducanu, meanwhile, faces the threat of four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek in the second round if they win their opening matches.

Raducanu, 22, will have to get past Wang, who she lost to in their only other meeting. The Chinese player ended the home favourite's memorable run to the last 16 in her Wimbledon debut in 2021. Swiatek faces Rebecca Sramkova.

Image: Emma Raducanu faces Wang Xinyu in the first round

Sinner, returning to Grand Slam action after a doping suspension, faces France's Arthur Rinderknech in the first round. Carlos Alcaraz, the man who beat Sinner to the title in his comeback tournament at the Italian Open and whom he has shared the last five Grand Slam titles with, takes on Kei Nishikori.

Another first-round match to watch will feature Japan's Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, and Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa.

On the other side of the draw, second seed Coco Gauff will start her campaign against Australian Olivia Gadecki, with a possible all-American semi-final looming against Jessica Pegula, the third seed.

Cameron Norrie has a tough opener against 11th seed Daniil Medvedev, while Katie Boulter will meet a qualifier but, like Raducanu, faces a potentially tricky second-round opponent in American seventh seed Madison Keys.

Elsewhere on the British front in the first round, Jacob Fearnley is up against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

Jodie Burrage, meanwhile, takes on Danielle Collins, who earlier this week beat Raducanu in Strasbourg, and Sonay Kartal faces Erika Andreeva.

When is the French Open?

The French Open runs from Sunday May 25 to Sunday June 8.

The women's singles final is on Saturday June 7, followed by the men's doubles final and wheelchair finals.

The men's singles final is on Sunday June 8, followed by the women's doubles final.

What is the schedule?

Sunday May 25: Men's and women's singles first round

Monday May 26: Men's and women's singles first round

Tuesday May 27: Men's and women's singles first round

Wednesday May 28: Men's and women's singles second round

Thursday May 29: Men's and women's singles second round

Friday May 30: Men's and women's singles third round

Saturday May 31: Men's and women's singles third round

Sunday June 1: Men's and women's singles fourth round

Monday June 2: Men's and women's singles fourth round

Tuesday June 3: Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Wednesday June 4: Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Thursday June 5: Women's singles semi-finals

Friday June 6: Men's singles semi-finals

Saturday June 7: Women's singles final, men's doubles final

Sunday June 8: Men's singles final, women's doubles final

What is the prize money?

Prize money for the men's and women's singles champions is equal at the French Open, with each due to take home more than £2m.

The runners-up will earn just over £1m, while prizes decrease for each round thereafter.

Winner: £2,166,912

Runner-up: £1,083,456

Semi-final: £586,341

Quarter-final: £373,898

Round 16: £225,189

Round 32: £142,761

Round 64: £99,423

Round 128: £66,282

Who are the British hopes?

Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter headline the British hopes and all have enjoyed success on clay this season.

Draper was a finalist at the Madrid Open before losing to Casper Ruud, while he then made it to the quarter-finals at the Italian Open - only beaten by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Raducanu won three matches on clay in a row for the first time in her career in Italy before a defeat to Coco Gauff, and then brushed aside sixth seed Daria Kasatkina in Strasbourg.

Boulter, meanwhile, recently won a WTA 125 event in Paris to bolster her hopes on the surface.

The other British players in the singles draw are Jacob Fearnley - who reached the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year - Cameron Norrie, Jodie Burrage and Sonay Kartal.

