French Open: Jannik Sinner slays Novak Djokovic in three sets to set up final with Carlos Alcaraz

World No 1 Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic's hopes of an historic 25th Grand Slam title as he set up a French Open final showdown with his closest rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner, rejuvenated since returning from his three-month doping ban, continued his relentless pursuit of a maiden title at Roland-Garros with a punishing display of hitting against the 38-year-old as the Italian ace sealed a memorable 6-4 7-5 7-6 (7-3) victory.

The win ensured Sinner extended his winning run at the majors to 20 matches after his triumphs at last year's US Open and the Australian Open in January.

Key stats and notable numbers

Jannik Sinner has become only the second Italian in the Open Era to reach the men's singles final at Roland-Garros after Adriano Panatta (1976).



Two players born in 2000s (Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner) will face each other in a men's singles final at a Grand Slam event for the first time.



The world No 1 and No 2 have both reached singles finals at a single Grand Slam for the first time since US Open 2013 (Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka) and for the first time at the French Open since 1984 (John McEnroe, Ivan Lendl, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert).



"It was such a special occasion for me, playing against Novak in the semi-final of a Grand Slam," said Sinner. "It's just amazing, and I had to step up and play the best tennis I could. I'm very happy how I handled the situation, but this shows again what a role model he is for all of us and especially for us young players.

"What he is doing is incredible and I wish him only the best for the rest of the season. I think we are all very lucky to see him playing such high-level tennis, it's amazing."

The Italian, who lost to champion Alcaraz in the final four at Roland-Garros a year ago, will get a chance at revenge on Sunday. They may have won the last five Grand Slams between them, but it will be the first time they have met at one in a final.

How Sinner slayed Djokovic...

Image: Was Novak Djokovic saying goodbye to Roland-Garros for the final time?

Djokovic has won three titles on the Paris clay but the surface was not his friend when Sinner broke in the first set after the ball kicked up violently off the dust and left him swinging at thin air.

Early in the second set Djokovic won a spectacular 26-shot rally, the pair exchanging drop shots before the Serb stretched to volley into an open court before milking the applause from the crowd.

Djokovic forced a first break point as Sinner served for the set and when the Italian netted a forehand, he was finally breached.

But the 23-year-old hit straight back and, after Djokovic received medical treatment on his left thigh at the changeover, he wrapped up the second set.

Djokovic kept fighting and had three set points to take it into a fourth in a 10th game, but Sinner wriggled out of that hole and secured victory in the tie-break after three hours and 16 minutes.

"[Novak] achieved so many things. He is the best player in the history of our sport and playing against him here is amazing," added Sinner. "Of course I try not to think about this, but before going on court you feel the tension and feel what is coming against you. I always try to prepare myself in the best possible way and prepare myself for every situation on the court.

"I'm very happy how we did that today and of course Sunday is going to be very difficult. Of course, lately my head-to-head doesn't look great against Carlos, so let's see what I can do. I'm very happy to be here in the final."

Henman: An amazing performance

Speaking to TNT Sports, former British No 1 Tim Henman said: "It was an amazing performance from Sinner. I don't think this match was won and lost by physicality. Djokovic is an incredible athlete but as you get older it gets harder. I think the second set was pivotal.

"Djokovic took a slow walk after the match, but he didn't walk off court."

Alcaraz back in final after ailing Musetti retires

Image: Carlos Alcaraz will defend his French Open title at Roland-Garros on Sunday

Alcaraz will defend La Coupe des Mousquetaires after Lorenzo Musetti retired from their semi-final.

Italian Musetti won the first set and was playing some exquisite tennis under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

But the 23-year-old had treatment on his leg during a one-sided third set and called it a day after Alcaraz won nine games in a row with the score 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-0 2-0.

There were echoes of a match here four years ago when Musetti retired against Novak Djokovic at 4-0 down in the fifth, later saying he was not injured but that he quit because he was "not able to win a point".

This time he revealed he had a problem with his thigh. "I felt it at the beginning of the third when I was serving, I started losing a little bit of strength on the left leg, behind," he said.

"Definitely it was going worse and worse, so I decided to stop. I think it was the right decision to make, even if it was not what I wanted."

Alcaraz, who will bid for a fifth Grand Slam title on Sunday, said: "It is never great getting through like this.

"Lorenzo is a great player. He has had an incredible clay season. He's one of the few players who has achieved the semi-finals. I wish him all the best and a quick recovery.

"The first two sets were really tough. I had chances to break his serve in the match and I couldn't make the most of it.

"He was playing great tennis. When I won the second set, there was relief. In the third I knew what I had to do - pushing him to the limit and trying to be aggressive.

"I was more calm and I could see this more clearly and I could play great tennis."

How Alcaraz made it through to the final...

An exciting match looked on the cards when at 5-4 Musetti, who had not previously threatened the Alcaraz serve, suddenly broke to take the first set.

Alcaraz served for the second set but the tension he was feeling was palpable as Musetti broke straight back.

However, Alcaraz reset in the tie-break and, although Musetti saved two set points, he dumped a third into the net.

Musetti planted his hand onto his face after a bad miss handed the initiative to Alcaraz, who grabbed the early break in the third.

Suddenly the shackles were off for Alcaraz while Musetti was labouring, winning just five points as the set disappeared over the horizon.

The eighth seed had received treatment on his left leg but was still clearly hindered and when Alcaraz broke for 2-0 in the fourth, he decided to throw in the towel.

Musetti is scheduled to play at Queen's Club in just over a week in the build-up to Wimbledon.

But he added: "It's too early to say. Of course in the programme it's next tournament Queen's, and then of course Wimbledon.

"But of course we are going to evaluate tomorrow what the examinations will say, and take a decision for what's next."

Is Alcaraz heading in the right direction?

Image: Alcaraz is the smiling assassin when it comes to winning Grand Slam matches

Three-time French Open champion Mats Wilander, speaking on TNT Sports, said: "When he won the French Open last year, that's when I really realised this guy is the real deal. He plays better when he has to play good and he's kept that going until this year. He plays great when he has to play great and sometimes he's loose and he's too loose against players he's going to beat anyway but on the other hand he saves energy in those matches.

"He's heading in the direction where he's getting better and better and if the other guys are going to stay with him, you have to improve."

Henman, the 2004 French Open semi-finalist, added: "You feel sometimes he's in third gear. He drops a set but he has that ability to find the solutions at the right moment and then as the match gets bigger, the intensity increases, he plays better. We do wonder how many Slams he's going to win in his career."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.