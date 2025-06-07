French Open: Coco Gauff beats Aryna Sabalenka to win Roland-Garros women's title in magnificent final

Coco Gauff produced a sensational comeback to win her maiden French Open title by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 6-4 in a gripping final on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Gauff became the first American woman to capture the singles title since Serena Williams in 2015 and the youngest from America to achieve the feat since her decorated compatriot in 2002.

A mesmerising, marathon match between the world's two best players went the way of the second seed after three titanic sets.

Destiny for Coco Gauff?

Serena Williams



Won the US Open as a teenager



Won the WTA Finals the year she turned 20



Won Roland-Garros the year she turned 21



Coco Gauff



Won the US Open as a teenager



Won the WTA Finals the year she turned 20



Won Roland-Garros the year she turned 21



The breezy Paris conditions contributed to a combined total of 100 unforced errors and 15 breaks of serve.

But that did not take away from some glorious shot-making, breathtaking power hitting and drama of the highest order.

It was the first time the top two women's seeds had contested a Roland Garros final since Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova in 2013.

How Gauff battled back to win title...

Sabalenka overpowered the American in the early stages, breaking her serve to love amidst a run of nine unanswered points, while Gauff looked spooked, spraying misses to all parts of the court.

But suddenly an inspired drop shot, a Sabalenka double-fault and a flashing forehand winner brought up a break point which Gauff converted.

Sabalenka was now rattled and let a push from Gauff drift past her, thinking it was going long only for it to bounce four inches inside the baseline, as the second seed levelled the set at 4-4.

It was a jaw-dropping mistake from a player who had gone 4-1 up against defending champion Iga Swiatek in her semi-final and let that lead slip.

She reset and went on to win that set in a tie-break, and repeated the trick in the final after five consecutive breaks of serve.

Gauff had taken the early initiative in the tie-break and was two points from the set, but Sabalenka cranked up the power and hit the lines with two vicious winners.

A couple of drop shots later and after 77 minutes, an at times brilliant, at times chaotic, and utterly gripping set of tennis went Sabalenka's way.

Given that Gauff's previous appearance in the final, a 6-1 6-3 mauling by Swiatek three years ago, had lasted only 68 minutes in its entirety, there was no need to panic.

The 21-year-old duly inflicted a fifth successive break of the Sabalenka serve at the start of the second set.

In what felt like the blink of an eye compared to the opener, Gauff sealed the set and levelled the match with an overhead and a loud roar of relief.

Gauff was the more composed player by now and edged a break ahead in the decider, while Sabalenka moodily eyeballed her coaching team in the players' box.

Sabalenka drew level at 3-3 but promptly double-faulted to give Gauff three break points, the former US Open champion dispatching the first with another precise swish of her backhand.

At 5-3 the 27-year-old Belarusian bravely held to make Gauff serve the match out.

In keeping with the entirety of the two hours and 38 minutes, a match point came and went as did a break point.

But when the second chance arrived and Sabalenka swung wide, an elated, tearful Gauff fell to the clay as she celebrated a stunning win.

Sobbing Sabalenka apologises for 'terrible' final

Image: Aryna Sabalenka broke down in tears and apologised for her performance in the final

Sabalenka broke down in tears and apologised for what she labelled a "terrible final" after losing to Gauff in which she made staggering total of 70 unforced errors in the match.

"This will hurt so much, especially after such a tough two weeks playing great tennis in terrible conditions," the Belarusian said as she stifled her sobs.

"Thank you my team for the support, I'm sorry for this terrible final. As always I will come back stronger.

"Anyway, Coco congrats. In these tough conditions, you were a better player than me. Well done on a great two weeks. Congrats on the second slam. You're a fighter. Hard worker. Congrats you and your team."

How social media reacted to Gauff triumph in Paris...

