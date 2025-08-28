US Open: Emma Raducanu takes on Elena Rybakina before Cameron Norrie meets Novak Djokovic on Friday

Emma Raducanu meets Elena Rybakina in a blockbuster clash in the third round of the US Open on Friday, with Cameron Norrie taking on Novak Djokovic overnight.

Raducanu, famously a champion at Flushing Meadows in 2021, takes on Rybakina at Louis Armstrong Stadium, live on Sky Sports Tennis at 4pm.

Raducanu swept aside qualifier Janice Tjen to reach the third round having already handily beaten another qualifier, Ena Shibahara. Next, she will have a significant test against a former Wimbledon champion in Rybakina.

Emma Raducanu's projected US Open draw

R1 - bt Shibahara 6-1 6-2



R2 - bt Tjen 6-2 6-1



R3 - Rybakina



R4 - Paolini/Vondrousova



QF - Sabalenka/Fernandez



SF - Pegula/Andreeva



F - Swiatek/Gauff/Anisimova



At midnight at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Britain's Cameron Norrie will face Novak Djokovic, who is seeking to make more history at the US Open this year as he hunts a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Spanish star, and No 2 seed this year, Carlos Alcaraz will be in action against Luciano Darderi from 4.30pm at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will play Canadian hope Leylah Fernandez at midnight at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Following that, America's Taylor Fritz, a finalist last year, meets Switzerland's Jerome Kym.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Order of Play (all times UK - British players in bold)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

4.30pm

Luciano Darderi (Ita) vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz (Esp)

(4) Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Victoria Azarenka

12am

(7) Novak Djokovic (Srb) vs (3) Cameron Norrie (Gbr)

Taylor Townsend (USA) vs (5) Mirra Andreeva

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm

(9) Elena Rybakina (Kaz) vs Emma Raducanu (Gbr)

(6) Ben Shelton (USA) vs Adrian Mannarino (Fra)

12am

(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez (Can)

Jerome Kym (Sui) vs Taylor Fritz (USA)

Grandstand

4pm

(20) Jiri Lehecka (Cze) vs Raphael Collignon (Bel)

Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) vs (7) Jasmine Paolini (Ita)

(17) Francis Tiafoe (USA) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger)

(10) Emma Navarro (USA) vs Barbora Krejcikova (Cze)

Stadium 17

4pm

Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) vs Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)

(19) Elise Mertens (Bel) vs Cristina Bucsa (Esp)

Priscilla Hon (Aus) vs Ann Li (USA)

Ugo Blanchet (Fra) vs (21) Tomas Machac (Cze)

Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.