Jack Draper: British No 1 calls on tennis to adapt its calendar to avoid injuries that have plagued game's top players
Jack Draper, along with a host of other elite player, is recovering from injury; Draper says the tour calendar must adapt; Watch the ATP and WTA Tours live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Sunday 19 October 2025 12:08, UK
Jack Draper says tennis must adapt its annual calendar in order to avoid the volume of injuries sustained on tour.
Draper, along with a host of other elite players including compatriot Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune, is recovering from injury.
"Injuries are going to happen," the 23-year-old Briton said on social media.
"We are pushing our bodies to do things that they aren't supposed to in elite sport. We have so many incredible younger guys on the tour right now and I'm proud to be a part of that.
"However, the tour and the calendar have to adapt if any of us are going to achieve some sort of longevity."
Recently 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic had to retire from his third-place play-off match with America's Taylor Fritz at the Six Kings Slam exhibition.
Djokovic is 38 years old and nearing the end of his career but Danish superstar Rune is only 22 and withdrew from the Nordic Open with a serious Achilles tendon injury.
British No 1 Raducanu brought her season to an early end following physical struggles in China.
Raducanu had been due to play in the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo and then the Hong Kong Open beginning on October 27, but has instead decided to focus on recovery.
Other top players, like Naomi Osaka, Daria Kasatkina, Elina Svitolina and Paula Badosa, have all been affected by fitness concerns.
Fritz agreed with Draper. "Facts, also seeing more injuries and burnout now than ever before," the world No 4 said.
"Because balls, courts, conditions have slowed down a lot, making the weekly grind even more physically demanding and tough on the body."