Jack Draper news, ranking, results and next match on Sky Sports Tennis as British No 1 looks to impress in 2025

British No 1 Jack Draper enjoyed a breakthrough 2024, winning his first two ATP Tour titles and reaching the US Open semi-finals.

The left-hander from Surrey scooped over £2m in prize money and rose to a career-high 15th in the rankings after 39 victories in his 61 matches.

Draper missed the United Cup at the turn of the year due to a hip injury that also prevented him from attending a training camp with four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, but played in the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Jack Draper Age: 23

23 Place of birth: Sutton, London

Sutton, London Height: 6ft 4in (1.93m)

6ft 4in (1.93m) Turned pro: 2018

2018 Grand Slam debut: Wimbledon 2021

Wimbledon 2021 Career titles: 2

2 World ranking: 16

16 Coach: James Trotman

When is Draper next in action on Sky Sports?

Draper plays his Qatar Open semi-final on Friday afternoon (4pm or later UK time) as he takes on Carlos Alcaraz's conqueror Jiri Lehecka.

After his round-of-16 demolition of Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell, winning 6-2 6-1 in less than an hour, Draper produced a determined display in the quarter-finals to defeat Matteo Berrettini, who had beaten Novak Djokovic earlier in the tournament, 4-6 6-4 6-3.

The 23-year-old is clearly now back to full fitness after a hip problem affected him during pre-season and delayed his trip down under for the Australian Open.

In Melbourne, though, he was victorious in three five-set matches, reaching the fourth round. But he then had to retire against Alcaraz after two sets.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his run to the US Open semi-final, Martina Navratilova believes Draper can continue to go far in the Grand Slams in 2025

Draper's hip issue also forced him to miss Rotterdam but he now looks firmly on track to be fit for the big hard-court Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami in March, before the clay-court season features similar-status tournaments in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, ahead of the French Open from May 25 to June 8.

Wimbledon runs from June 30 to July 15 before Draper returns to Flushing Meadows, live on Sky Sports, for the US Open from August 30 to September 2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Draper beat Karen Khachanov to win the Vienna Open and claim his first ATP 500 title

What did Draper achieve in 2024?

After suffering a second defeat in as many ATP finals in January - his loss to Jiri Lehecka in the Adelaide International following on from falling short against Adrian Mannarino in Sofia the previous November - Draper won his next two ATP finals in 2024, on the grass in Stuttgart and then the indoor hard court in Vienna.

The Sutton-born player came from a set down to beat Mario Berrettini in Germany in June to claim his maiden ATP 250 title and upgraded that to an ATP 500 trophy four months later when he defeated Karen Khachanov in straight sets in Austria.

Jack Draper's ATP Tour results in 2024 Tournament Surface Result Adelaide Hard Runner-up Australian Open Hard Second round Los Cabos Hard First round Acapulco Hard Semi-finals Indian Wells Hard First round Miami Hard Second round Monte-Carlo Clay First round Munich Clay Quarter-finals Madrid Clay Second round Rome Clay Second round Geneva Clay First round French Open Clay First round Stuttgart Grass WINNER Queen's Grass Quarter-finals Wimbledon Grass Second round Olympic Games, Paris Clay Second round Montreal Hard First round Cincinnati Hard Quarter-finals US Open Hard Semi-finals Tokyo Hard Quarter-finals Vienna Hard WINNER Paris Hard Third round

Other notable match wins included defeating Alcaraz at Queen's and Alex de Minaur at the US Open, while he also recorded two victories over another pair of top-10 players in Hubert Hurkacz (in Japan) and Taylor Fritz (in Paris).

He battled gamely against world No 1 Jannik Sinner before going down in three sets in the US Open semi-finals, with that run to the last four keeping him in with a chance of reaching the season-ending ATP Tour Finals before those hopes were extinguished by defeat to De Minaur in the last 16 in Paris.

Draper will also be disappointed to have lost in the second round at Wimbledon - beaten by compatriot Cameron Norrie - and perhaps that he was unable to back up his win over Alcaraz at Queen's, falling to Tommy Paul in the next round.

Jack Draper's best Grand Slam results Australian Open R4 (2025)

R4 (2025) French Open: R1 (2023, 2024)

R1 (2023, 2024) Wimbledon: R2 (2022, 2024)

R2 (2022, 2024) US Open Semi-finals (2024)

Draper ready to 'shake up' top players in 2025

Draper said: "I've got this inner belief now. I'll go again next year with even bigger motivation to really shake up those guys at the top of the game - the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz.

"Winning my first title, then the US Open, have been huge in really believing that I belong. It's been a snowball effect since then.

"If I can keep on improving physically, and getting more experience at this higher level against top players, I'm going to give myself a shot at competing with those guys. But there's a lot of work to do.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Draper sat down with Gigi Salmon to discuss his career so far, dealing with the demands of the ATP Tour and fulfilling his potential in 2025

"As a young player, I'm still learning to cope with the demands of playing on the tour, week-in, week-out, against a lot of these guys.

"I've only played 120 matches on the tour. A lot of them have played 400, 500. How much I've improved from a mental, physical, emotional standpoint in the last 40 matches - it's a huge difference.

"So to think that I'm that far behind it, I'm still able to achieve what I've been doing, I think I just need more time."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW.