Jack Draper: British No 1 out of French Open after defeat to Alexander Bublik

Britain's No 1 Jack Draper crashed out in the fourth round of the French Open after falling to a dominant Alexander Bublik on Monday.

The first set was a close contest, but Draper slowly became unravelled by top-quality tennis from the Kazakh, who constantly seemed one step ahead during the latter half of the match as he secured a 5-7 6-3 6-2 6-4 win over the Brit.

Bublik will now face Jannik Sinner or Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam and becomes the first Kazakh man to reach that stage.

It meant an end to Britain's hopes in the singles at Roland Garros after Cameron Norrie was beaten by Novak Djokovic about an hour earlier.

Draper had matched Bublik serve for serve in the first set until he was gifted the break for 6-5 by a double-fault.

The 23-year-old also broke at the start of the second, but from then on, things just seemed to unravel.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bublik, to his credit, was hitting the ball gloriously at times, his drop shots repeatedly leaving Draper stranded.

The stress on Draper's face was there for all to see as Bublik marched into a 2-1 set lead, with the Londoner simply unable to halt the momentum.

In a marathon final game, Draper saved a match point and had five break points, but was unable to take any of them.

In the build-up to the match, Bublik had compared Draper to a UFC fighter, but after two hours and 34 minutes, it was the 6ft 5in underdog who landed the knockout blow.

"Sometimes in life there is only one chance, I had a feeling that was mine and I couldn't let it slip," Bublik said on TNT Sports.

"Standing here, it's the best moment of my life, period. I'm standing here like I won the thing. What else can I say, I can't cry here.

"I still have a match to go, I'm a professional tennis player, I have to get ready."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW.