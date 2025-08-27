US Open: Jack Draper withdraws with arm injury ahead of second-round clash

Jack Draper has been forced to pull out of the US Open ahead of his second-round clash with Zizou Bergs due to an arm injury.

The world No 5 arrived in New York without having played a match for more than seven weeks after being diagnosed with bone bruising in his left humerus.

Draper admitted after battling to a four-set win over Federico Agustin Gomez in the first round on Monday that he had feared he would not make it, with the 23-year-old pushing the expected recovery time of eight weeks.

He served conservatively, with his speeds well down on the numbers he was hitting on his way to the semi-finals last year.

Taking to social media, Draper said: "Hi guys, I'm sorry to say I'll be withdrawing from the US Open. I tried my very best to be here and give myself every chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become too much and I have to do what is right and look after myself. Thank you for all the support."

The 23-year-old reached the semi-finals of last year's U.S. Open before losing to eventual winner Jannik Sinner.

Belgian Bergs will face either Gabriel Diallo or Jaume Munar in the New York third round.

Robson: Just too soon for Draper

Sky Sports' Laura Robson:

"He's officially released a statement saying it was the arm that just didn't hold up after his first-round match.

"He was on site this morning having a practice and it still seemed like it was quite positive but I think it was just too soon for him.

"That match intensity changes things. You don't ever fully know until you actually step out there and play all out. Unfortunately, it was just a bit too much.

"It's really disappointing because this was the tournament he did so well at last year, making the semi-finals."

Henman: Hugely disappointing for Draper

Sky Sports' Tim Henman:

"Laura and I actually had breakfast with Jack this morning and he seemed in good spirits.

"He must have known that things weren't ideal, but he was going to go out on the practice court and give it a go.

"You understand, playing at this level - best of five sets - it has got to be close to ideal in order to go out there, and his arm is something he's struggled with for a long time.

"Hugely disappointing that Jack has had to pull out."

Fearnley in action on Thursday

Draper's former junior rival Jacob Fearnley, who battled past Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista Agut, despite serving 18 double faults in four sets, is in action on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

The Scot gets another crack at third seed Alexander Zverev in what will be his third meeting with the German this season after losses at the Australian Open and Miami Open.

