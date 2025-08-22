US Open: Order of Play and match schedule for Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium and more at Flushing Meadows, New York

British No 1 Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are in action on the opening day of the US Open.

Raducanu has shown some good form on the hard courts as the 2021 champion returns to Flushing Meadows, where she will play a qualifier in her opening match.

The British No 1 will open play on Louis Armstrong Stadium at 11am local time (4pm UK time) - live on Sky Sports.

Defending women's champion Sabalenka will be the heavy favourite against Rebeka Masarova in her opening match, while last year's finalist Jessica Pegula also takes to the court.

Emma Raducanu's projected US Open draw

R1 - Qualifier



R2 - V. Kudermetova



R3 - Rybakina



R4 - Paolini/Kessler/Vondrousova



QF - Sabalenka/Tauson



SF - Pegula/Andreeva/Mboko/Bencic



F - Swiatek/Gauff/Keys/Anisimova



Four-time US Open champion Djokovic, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz are among the players who will also be competing on Sunday.

Djokovic will begin his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam trophy against home favourite Learner Tien.

On Louis Armstrong Stadium, fourth seed Taylor Fritz will face Emilio Nava and 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev takes on Benjamin Bonzi.

Order of Play (all times UK - British players in bold)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm

Ben Shelton (6) vs qualifier/lucky loser

Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Rebeka Masarova

12am

Novak Djokovic (7) vs Learner Tien

Jessica Pegula (4) vs Mayar Sherif

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm

Emma Raducanu vs qualifier

Taylor Fritz (4) vs Emilio Nava

12am

Jasmine Paolini vs qualifier

Daniil Medvedev (13) vs Benjamin Bonzi

Order of play for the other courts has yet to be released

Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.