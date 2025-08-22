US Open: Order of Play and match schedule for Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium and more at Flushing Meadows, New York
British No 1 Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are in action on the opening day of the US Open.
Raducanu has shown some good form on the hard courts as the 2021 champion returns to Flushing Meadows, where she will play a qualifier in her opening match.
The British No 1 will open play on Louis Armstrong Stadium at 11am local time (4pm UK time) - live on Sky Sports.
Defending women's champion Sabalenka will be the heavy favourite against Rebeka Masarova in her opening match, while last year's finalist Jessica Pegula also takes to the court.
Emma Raducanu's projected US Open draw
R1 - Qualifier
R2 - V. Kudermetova
R3 - Rybakina
R4 - Paolini/Kessler/Vondrousova
QF - Sabalenka/Tauson
SF - Pegula/Andreeva/Mboko/Bencic
F - Swiatek/Gauff/Keys/Anisimova
Four-time US Open champion Djokovic, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz are among the players who will also be competing on Sunday.
Djokovic will begin his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam trophy against home favourite Learner Tien.
On Louis Armstrong Stadium, fourth seed Taylor Fritz will face Emilio Nava and 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev takes on Benjamin Bonzi.
Order of Play (all times UK - British players in bold)
Arthur Ashe Stadium
5pm
Ben Shelton (6) vs qualifier/lucky loser
Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Rebeka Masarova
12am
Novak Djokovic (7) vs Learner Tien
Jessica Pegula (4) vs Mayar Sherif
Louis Armstrong Stadium
4pm
Emma Raducanu vs qualifier
Taylor Fritz (4) vs Emilio Nava
12am
Jasmine Paolini vs qualifier
Daniil Medvedev (13) vs Benjamin Bonzi
Order of play for the other courts has yet to be released
