US Open: Order of Play and match schedule for Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium and more at Flushing Meadows, New York

The US Open gets underway on a Sunday for the first time as Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka headline the opening day; The US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app from August 24

Friday 22 August 2025 17:25, UK

Emma Raducanu - US Open 2025

British No 1 Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are in action on the opening day of the US Open.

Raducanu has shown some good form on the hard courts as the 2021 champion returns to Flushing Meadows, where she will play a qualifier in her opening match.

The British No 1 will open play on Louis Armstrong Stadium at 11am local time (4pm UK time) - live on Sky Sports.

Defending women's champion Sabalenka will be the heavy favourite against Rebeka Masarova in her opening match, while last year's finalist Jessica Pegula also takes to the court.

Emma Raducanu's projected US Open draw


R1 - Qualifier

R2 - V. Kudermetova

R3 - Rybakina

R4 - Paolini/Kessler/Vondrousova

QF - Sabalenka/Tauson

SF - Pegula/Andreeva/Mboko/Bencic

F - Swiatek/Gauff/Keys/Anisimova

Four-time US Open champion Djokovic, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz are among the players who will also be competing on Sunday.

Djokovic will begin his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam trophy against home favourite Learner Tien.

On Louis Armstrong Stadium, fourth seed Taylor Fritz will face Emilio Nava and 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev takes on Benjamin Bonzi.

Order of Play (all times UK - British players in bold)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm

Ben Shelton (6) vs qualifier/lucky loser

Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Rebeka Masarova

12am

Novak Djokovic (7) vs Learner Tien

Jessica Pegula (4) vs Mayar Sherif

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm

Emma Raducanu vs qualifier

Taylor Fritz (4) vs Emilio Nava

12am

Jasmine Paolini vs qualifier

Daniil Medvedev (13) vs Benjamin Bonzi

Order of play for the other courts has yet to be released

