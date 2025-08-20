US Open 2025 predictions with Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka in the mix

The Sky Sports Tennis experts have their say on who will come out on top at the US Open and whether Emma Raducanu could challenge.

Men's and women's champions

Image: Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner are strong favourites to retain their US Open titles

Martina Navratilova: Jannik Sinner plays his best on the hardcourt and after his win at Wimbledon I think he will be so confident. It will be hard for anyone to beat him.

Iga Swiatek in the women's for me, even though she hasn't had the best summer. The Wimbledon win and the way she just conducted herself the whole tournament does mean that the old Iga is back.

Colin Fleming: Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, the two dominant hardcourt players!

Annabel Croft: Sinner and Swiatek. I think she's got her mojo back. It's between Sabalenka and Swiatek. A Sabalenka-Swiatek final would be good. It's so difficult to predict where Coco Gauff's at any one week, but I'd like to see her come back a bit.

Naomi Cavaday: Sinner! He was one point away from holding all four Grand Slams...ridiculous. Naomi Osaka to win the women's. She got overwhelmed by the occasion in Montreal but it will be a different story in New York. New coach [Tomasz Wiktorowski] and a more sensible game can see her lift the title.

Marion Bartoli: Sinner won on grass and was one point away from winning the French Open which are both by far the most challenging surfaces for him. He is going to steamroll on hard! The women's is unpredictable as always but will go with Sabalenka.

Jonathan Overend: It's so hard to go against Sinner. The Wimbledon final was quite revealing in a way because they had that classic at the French Open but I think it's easy to forget how Sinner should have won that match at Roland-Garros against Carlos Alcaraz. In the women's, I still think Elena Rybakina has another Grand Slam in her. Could it be the US Open? She may well be a contender and Swiatek comes into the equation again and could absolutely win in New York again.

Gigi Salmon: I think Sinner will successfully defend his title and most probably do it by beating Alcaraz in the final.

It's not hard just to pick the respective world No 1s to defend their titles but when it comes to hard courts, is there a better player in the women's game in recent years than Sabalenka, the answer is no!

Emma Raducanu's chances

Martina Navratilova: Emma has a chance of going deep if she gets a good draw.

Colin Fleming: Good with the right draw. Be great if she can sneak into the seedings to avoid another seed before the third round. With the right draw I'll say she makes the second week, last 16 or quarter-finals. Interesting development with her new coach.

Annabel Croft: She's always got a good chance because she's such a good player. It's about her doing well and maintaining a high level for a sustained level of time. It will depend on the draw but there's no question she'll be in the mix. She's done it before at the US Open before and she's back in what is probably her favourite tournament I would think, so that counts for a lot.

Marion Bartoli: It depends on the draw but she has a decent chance to get through to the second week.

Naomi Cavaday: She has a great chance to go deep this year. We will have to see how the draw falls as she needs to avoid Sabalenka and Swiatek early on.

Gigi Salmon: Raducanu is playing some of her best tennis since she won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2021. She looks relaxed, happy, with a better on and off court balance. With her outlook, confidence and memories of winning in New York I would like to think she could take her place in the second week.

How will the rest of the Brits get on?

Image: Jack Draper will head into the US Open without having played any pre-Grand Slam events

Colin Fleming: Draper will be in the top eight seeds and has a great chance to make the quarter-finals or beyond assuming he's 100 per cent fit and healthy. Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley won't be seeded so again it depends on the draw but both can play well in these conditions and capable of good runs. I'll also predict Dan Evans to qualify.

Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Fran Jones. Again it depends on the draw as they won't be seeded. Boulter can play well in the conditions so has the ability to win matches and aim for second week. Same for Kartal who should be confident after Wimbledon. Tougher for Jones who would prefer to be on clay but she'll fight hard and won't be an easy match for anyone.

Image: Sonay Kartal reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, but how far can she go in New York?

Annabel Croft: It's going to be tough for Draper coming back from injury again. It all depends where his body is at with this latest injury setback. It's such a shame that he worked so hard to be as fit as he is and to have that momentum and so hard when you're coming back to a place and defend all those points.

Boulter has had a little bit of a drop off in level. She dropped off, came back strongly on the clay which we didn't expect, then a drop off again.

Norrie is another one who makes opponents go through the pain barrier to play him. He's so experienced now on the tour, knows how to make it tough for opponents. I'm a big fan of his. Very admiring of his whole career.

I love Sonay Kartal, I'm a huge fan of hers. I love her work ethic, her attitude, she's so down to earth, she's just a really likeable character. I think she can be a big problem because she gets so many balls back and asks so many questions of opponents. You have to be on your game to play her. I love the techniques that she has make her so solid and the backing of her own game. She hits the ball with a lot of security and just redirects and puts the ball into difficult places and makes you defend, she's got such great movement around the court as well.

Naomi Cavaday: It's looking like a tough one for Boulter with her recent form so I'm predicting second round. Raducanu and Kartal can do some damage - we will see one of them in the second week! I'm expecting Draper to reach his seeding spot in a quarter-final and Fearnley and Norrie to reach the third round.

Gigi Salmon: Reports are that Draper has looked great in training, but it is a little bit of an unknown with his absence from the match court. Norrie will be hoping to keep going in the right direction. Fearnley has a game that can trouble opponents.

Kartal isn't a name that too many people will want to see in the early stages of the draw, while Boulter will be hoping that the draw gods are kind to her to allow herself to get into the competition.

Marion Bartoli: I am a bit worried for Jack, but I think he can bounce back at the Open.

Who could spring a surprise?

Martina Navratilova: Lois Boisson played great tennis on the clay at the French Open. She was an eye-opening experience and I think she can do some damage at the US Open. Her game should transfer beautifully for the hardcourts and Karolina Muchova. If she is healthy and playing well then she can beat anybody. After Montreal I'd say Victoria Mboko has announced her arrival loud and clear and must be considered a threat to go deep.

Colin Fleming: I didn't think there were too many surprises at Wimbledon, certainly on the men's side. I think Ben Shelton could go very well and make the semi-final or maybe even the final. On the women's side, I'll back Anisimova to put the Wimbledon final behind her and have another very strong run in a Grand Slam.

Annabel Croft: I think Kartal could spring a surprise and I really hope Fearnley gets himself together. I think he's had a bit of a dip because of the serve confidence. I've so loved watching him play this year and I love his attitude and his game. I think he's now starting to go into territory where it's quicksand, because he's got so far up so quickly, one of the fastest risers we've ever seen, but suddenly there's a target on his back and it's going to be difficult. But I just love his game. I'd like to see him and Sonay do well.

Naomi Cavaday: Mboko - I guess she isn't much of a surprise now! Maya Joint is one of the strongest unseeded players along with Mboko.

Gigi Salmon: Osaka would be my dark horse to challenge for the title. In the men's draw I lean towards some of the younger players Joao Fonseca or Learner Tien to ruffle some feathers.

Marion Bartoli: Mboko big time! Also, Ben Shelton, Amanda Anisimova, Clara Tauson and Naomi Osaka.

Jonathan Overend: We've mentioned Fonseca and Jakub Mensik but one guy to keep an eye on is Learner Tien. He's making a lot of waves and is someone who could do some damage. Victoria Mboko - what a talent! Skipping Cincinnati means she will be fresh for Flushing Meadows. She'll be able to draw on those memories from Montreal. She's got the game and this is someone who has risen rapidly and is now ready to make her Grand Slam breakthrough.

