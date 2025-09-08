Jack Draper ends 2025 season early due to arm injury after US Open withdrawal

Jack Draper has called time on the remainder of his 2025 season due to an arm injury that dogged him through much of the campaign.

The British No 1 was forced to pull out of his scheduled second-round match at the US Open at the end of last month.

Draper said: "Unfortunately, the injury to my arm is something I have to rest and means I'll be sitting out the rest of 2025.

"It is very difficult for me to accept as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff.

"However I've been through this before - and I always come back stronger as I'm so motivated to fulfil my potential as a player."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Draper's injury was diagnosed as bone bruising after his defeat to Marin Cilic in the second round of Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old returned at Flushing Meadows with a first-round win over Federico Agustin Gomez, but his injury forced him to pull out prior to a second-round meeting with Zizou Bergs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the US Open match between Draper and Federico Agustin Gomez

Draper's decision will come at a significant cost. He was well-placed to challenge for a spot at the season-ending World Tour Finals in Turin, and had also signed up for the lucrative 6 Kings Slam exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia next month.

In addition, Draper will lose all the ranking points he accrued in winning last year's Vienna Open, due to being unable to defend the title next month.

Draper on the ATP Tour in 2025

Jack Draper's 2025 ATP Tour results Tournament Surface Result Australian Open Hard Fourth round Doha Hard Runner-up Indian Wells Hard WINNER Miami Hard Second round Monte Carlo Clay Last 16 Madrid Clay Runner-up Italian Open Clay Quarter-finals French Open Clay Fourth round Queen's Grass Semi-finals Wimbledon Grass Second round US Open Hard Second round

Watch the ATP and WTA Tour, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.