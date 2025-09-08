Jack Draper ends 2025 season early due to arm injury after US Open withdrawal
Jack Draper was forced to pull out of his US Open second-round match last month; The British No 1 was diagnosed with bone bruising after his second-round exit to Marin Cilic at Wimbledon in July; Watch the ATP and WTA Tours live on Sky Sports Tennis - or stream with NOW
Monday 8 September 2025 19:55, UK
Jack Draper has called time on the remainder of his 2025 season due to an arm injury that dogged him through much of the campaign.
The British No 1 was forced to pull out of his scheduled second-round match at the US Open at the end of last month.
Draper said: "Unfortunately, the injury to my arm is something I have to rest and means I'll be sitting out the rest of 2025.
- What tennis is live on Sky Sports 🎾📺
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
"It is very difficult for me to accept as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff.
"However I've been through this before - and I always come back stronger as I'm so motivated to fulfil my potential as a player."
Draper's injury was diagnosed as bone bruising after his defeat to Marin Cilic in the second round of Wimbledon.
The 23-year-old returned at Flushing Meadows with a first-round win over Federico Agustin Gomez, but his injury forced him to pull out prior to a second-round meeting with Zizou Bergs.
Draper's decision will come at a significant cost. He was well-placed to challenge for a spot at the season-ending World Tour Finals in Turin, and had also signed up for the lucrative 6 Kings Slam exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia next month.
In addition, Draper will lose all the ranking points he accrued in winning last year's Vienna Open, due to being unable to defend the title next month.
Draper on the ATP Tour in 2025
Jack Draper's 2025 ATP Tour results
|Tournament
|Surface
|Result
|Australian Open
|Hard
|Fourth round
|Doha
|Hard
|Runner-up
|Indian Wells
|Hard
|WINNER
|Miami
|Hard
|Second round
|Monte Carlo
|Clay
|Last 16
|Madrid
|Clay
|Runner-up
|Italian Open
|Clay
|Quarter-finals
|French Open
|Clay
|Fourth round
|Queen's
|Grass
|Semi-finals
|Wimbledon
|Grass
|Second round
|US Open
|Hard
|Second round
Watch the ATP and WTA Tour, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.