Andy Murray: The Wimbledon legacy of the two-time men's singles champion after his 2024 withdrawal

Andy Murray has played his final Wimbledon men's singles tournament after withdrawing from this year's event due to injury.

Despite his best efforts after recently undergoing back surgery, the two-time champion at the All England Club announced on Tuesday morning that he would not be taking part in the singles - though he will play alongside his brother Jamie in the men's doubles.

Wimbledon is a tournament which has defined the career of one of Britain's greatest sportspeople after he ended the 76-year wait for a home men's champion 11 years ago, and we take a look at the legacy he will leave behind.

Wildcard debut and the birth of Murray Mania

An 18-year-old Murray made his senior Wimbledon bow in 2005 and there were high hopes for the teenager after his victory at the US Open juniors the previous year. Wins over George Bastl and 14th seed Radek Stepanek only added to the hype.

Image: Murray stormed into the third round on his Wimbledon debut before defeat to 2002 runner-up David Nalbandian

He faced David Nalbandian in the third round and had the 2002 Wimbledon runner-up on the ropes and almost on the canvas - winning the first two sets - until cramp set in and Murray eventually lost in five thrilling sets 6-7 (4-7) 1-6 6-0 6-4 6-1.

The teenage wild card more than proved his world-class potential, as he became the first Scot to play in the last 32 at Wimbledon in the Open Era. He received a standing ovation from a Centre Court crowd gripped by a new phenomenon - Murray Mania.

Getting the crowd on side

In the early stages of his career, Murray was not yet universally popular with the British crowd. But that began to change after his epic comeback over Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the last 16 of Wimbledon in 2008.

At two sets down, Murray appeared to be heading out, but he edged a tight third set on a tie-break and won a memorable evening match 5-7 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 6-4.

Image: Murray served up a Centre Court classic in 2008, fighting back from two sets down to defeat Richard Gasquet and book his place in the quarter-finals

"It was tough, and I got a little bit nervous. The light was tough at the end, but it was the best moment that I've ever had on a tennis court," said Murray.

"To come back from two sets to love down is an awesome feeling. It was a privilege and I'd like to say thanks to everyone for their support."

Rafael Nadal and elimination would await Murray in the quarter-finals but it was clear, foundations were being laid, both on the court and in the stands.

Turning heartbreak to Olympic gold

Murray made the semi-finals in 2009, 2010 and 2011, suffering a narrow defeat to Andy Roddick before successive exits at the hands of Nadal.

Having taken full advantage of the newly-installed Centre Court roof and lights to beat Stan Wawrinka in a five-set thriller at 10.38pm in 2009 - Murray was at it again three years later.

His third-round victory over Marcos Baghdatis would set a new latest finish in the history of the Championships, with match point coming at 11.02pm, just in time for the Wimbledon crowds to catch the last tube home.

Image: So close and yet so far, as Murray's first Wimbledon final ends in defeat at the hands of Roger Federer

Murray would become the first British man to reach a Wimbledon final since Bunny Austin in 1938, but a showdown with Roger Federer would prove a step too far. Murray won the first set of the final, but the classy Federer came back to win his seventh Wimbledon title in four sets 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4.

Cue tears of sadness and a memorable interview post-match. "I'm getting closer," he sobbed, as the Centre Court crowd applauded for minutes. Maybe it just wasn't meant to be?

But in a testament to his character, Murray turned heartache into glory, avenging his defeat to Federer to strike Olympic gold at London 2012 on the very same court on which he had lost to the Swiss less than four weeks earlier.

Image: Less than a month after defeat in the Wimbledon final, Murray clinched Olympic gold on Centre Court with victory over Federer

Olympic silver in the mixed doubles alongside Laura Robson did put a silver lining on Murray's grass-court campaign, but that increasingly elusive first Wimbledon crown was still missing.

Murray's dream comes true

Following his first Grand Slam triumph at the 2012 US Open, Murray entered Wimbledon 2013 in good form after claiming his third Queen's title.

Federer and Nadal both made surprise early exits, so it was Novak Djokovic this time who Murray needed to overcome in the final.

Andy Murray's Wimbledon record 2005: 3rd Round 2010: SF 2015: SF 2020: - 2006: 4th Round 2011: SF 2016: WON 2021: 3rd Round 2007: - 2012: Runner-up 2017: QF 2022: 2nd Round 2008: QF 2013: WON 2018: - 2023: 2nd Round 2009: SF 2014: QF 2019: -

On a very hot day, Murray became the first British winner of the men's singles title since Fred Perry in 1936 with a stunning 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory.

"It feels slightly different to last year. Last year was one of the toughest moments of my career," said Murray.

"I don't know how I managed to get through that last game with three match points, so I'm so glad to finally do it."

Two-time Wimbledon champion

An incredible 2016 arguably saw Murray at his peak as he soared to world No 1 and defended his men's singles Olympics title in Rio.

Amid all that, he won his second Wimbledon crown, helped by a thrilling 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 3-6 4-6 6-1 over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarter-finals.

Image: Murray became a two-time Wimbledon champion three years after his first triumph

In the final, he beat Canadian Milos Raonic in straight sets, and little did we know this would be Murray's last Grand Slam triumph.

"This is the most important tournament for me every year," he said. "I've had some great moments here, but also some tough losses. The win feels extra special because of the tough losses."

Comeback delivers Murray magic in a different guise

In 2018 and 2019, Murray suffered career-threatening injuries and struggled to get back to his best.

He returned to Grand Slam tennis less than six months after having hip resurfacing surgery, playing mixed doubles with 23-time major champion Serena Williams in 2019, with the pair reaching the third round.

From 2021, whenever Murray was scheduled to play last on Centre Court, it become a must-watch fixture.

Image: Murray's powers may have dimished after after a succession of injuries but he remained the hottest ticket at Wimbledon

On his singles return, he got the better of Nikoloz Basilashvili under the lights but lost in the third round.

The three-time Grand Slam champion could only reach the second round in 2022 and 2023, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the latter.

That proved to be the last time Murray played at the All-England Club in the men's singles, having withdrawn from this year's tournament after undergoing back surgery on the morning of his scheduled first-round match with Tomas Machac.

The Wimbledon crowd will still be able to pay tribute to him in 2024 though as he contests the doubles alongside brother Jamie.

Thank you, Andy Murray, you made British summers shine that bit brighter.

