Andy Murray: Two-time Wimbledon champion pulls out of singles after back surgery

Andy Murray will not be competing in the men's singles at Wimbledon this year, but will still contest the doubles with brother Jamie.

The two-time Wimbledon champion's involvement had been thrown into doubt after he underwent surgery to remove a spinal cyst.

Murray had been scheduled to face Czech opponent Tomas Machac in the first round on Tuesday, with organisers giving him the third and final slot on Centre Court.

But despite practising on Monday and leaving a decision until Tuesday morning - just hours before his opener - he will instead turn his focus towards competing in the doubles tournament alongside brother Jamie.

"Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year," a statement from Murray's team read.

"As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time."

Murray recently confirmed he is not planning to travel to New York for the US Open, which begins live on Sky Sports on Monday August 26.

But the two-time Olympic champion has been named in Great Britain's squad for the 2024 Games in Paris, where he is looking to play singles and in the men's doubles alongside Dan Evans at Roland Garros.

Murray has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser David Goffin, and discussions will now ramp up about how to celebrate him at the tournament which will define his career.

"We have got a variety of plans sitting waiting to deliver. It really is for Andy to make that call and we'll be

ready whenever that happens," chief executive Sally Bolton said on Monday:

"There's been various conversations ongoing for some time now. Andy of course is very focused on his performance, not really on anything else.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Murray got a feeling of what it's like to chat with himself as he was interviewed by comedian and impressionist Josh Berry

"Once he decides to retire and we all get the chance to celebrate him I think you'll really see how much he has meant to not just the tennis-loving public but the sports-loving public in the UK. I think there'll be tears around the house."

Murray made his debut at Wimbledon back in 2005, reaching the third round as an 18-year-old, and has played 74 singles matches, winning 61 of them.

His first title came in 2013 with a hugely emotional victory over Novak Djokovic, while he lifted the trophy again in 2016.

In 2012, he sobbed on Centre Court after losing to Roger Federer in the final but beat the Swiss on the same stage a few weeks later to claim Olympic gold with one of the finest performances of his career.

What has turned out to be his final singles match at the All England Club was an agonising two-day, five-set loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round last year.

