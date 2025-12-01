Jack Draper pulls out of UTS London Grand Final as British No 1 replaced by Ugo Humbert

British No 1 Jack Draper has pulled out of this week's Victorian Plumbing UTS London Grand Final, live on Sky Sports, in a further delay to his return from injury.

The tournament on home soil was due to be his first since withdrawing from the US Open due to arm injury, but the 23-year-old pulled out on Monday.

Draper said in a statement: "I've been working hard to be back for UTS in London but frustratingly I'm just not quite ready.

"It's a tough call as at this point I want nothing more than to get out there and compete but I've been advised to take more time. I'm sorry to let down fans and miss out on this event."

Draper was replaced by Frenchman Ugo Humbert for the tournament which takes place at London's Copper Box Arena from December 5-7.

The UTS format means that all eight players will be in action on both December 5 and 6, with both semi-finals and the final taking place the following day.

Draper, winner of the 2023 UTS London Grand Final, was diagnosed as having bone bruising after his defeat to Marin Cilic in the second round of Wimbledon and the London-born star admitted he came back too soon by playing the US Open.

His decision to shut down the rest of his ranking tournament season thereafter saw him lose all the points he accrued in winning last year's Vienna Open, due to being unable to defend his title this year.

At the time, Draper said: "Unfortunately, the injury to my arm is something I have to rest and means I'll be sitting out the rest of 2025.

"It is very difficult for me to accept as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff.

"However I've been through this before - and I always come back stronger as I'm so motivated to fulfil my potential as a player."

Humbert will take Draper's place in Group B alongside Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud, Latin American star Francisco Cerundolo and Belgian talent David Goffin.

Last year's UTS London Grand Final champion Alex de Minaur heads up Group A, with Andrey Rublev, Tomas Machac and Adrian Mannarino.

What's the schedule?

Friday, December 5 (5pm)

ALL STAR GAME I 8 PLAYERS

Rublev vs Machac

De Minaur vs Mannarino

Humbert vs Goffin

Ruud vs Cerundolo

Saturday Afternoon, December 6 (1pm)

Machac vs Mannarino

Ruud vs Goffin

Humbert vs Cerundolo

De Minaur vs Rublev

Saturday Evening, December 6 (6.15pm)

Cerundolo vs Goffin

Rublev vs Mannarino

Ruud vs Humbert

De Minaur vs Machac

Sunday, December 7

De Minaur, Rublev, Mannarino, Humbert, Goffin, Ruud, Machac and Cerundolo: who will make it to the final four?

