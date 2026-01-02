Katie Boulter turns to Maria Sharapova's former coach Michael Joyce ahead of season opener in Auckland

Katie Boulter has teamed up with Maria Sharapova's former coach, Michael Joyce, as she looks to open 2026 season at the WTA 250 Auckland, live on Sky Sports.

The British No 4 was coached by Biljana Veselinovic for three years, in which she won three WTA titles, before separating towards the end of last year.

Joyce, 52, was part of Sharapova's coaching team for six years, including when she won the Australian and US Open, and became world No 1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Katie Boulter against Linda Noskova from the Japan Open

The American also recently coached Ashlyn Krueger, who made her top 30 debut last year, on top of previously working with two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka, and Britain's Johanna Konta.

Image: Michael Joyce coached Britain's Johanna Konta in 2018

He has travelled to Auckland to be with Boulter, who will compete at the WTA 250 Auckland after earning a main draw wildcard, despite having only won three tour level matches since Wimbledon.

Boulter tore her abductor in Hong Kong last year, which ended up being her last event in 2025, but will be looking to climb back up to British No 1 and aims to work her way into the world top 20.

Due to falling out of the top-100 last year, Boulter has failed to qualify for the Australian Open, but could still reach the Grand Slam through qualifying in Melbourne.

On Instagram, Boulter welcomed 2026 as "the best year of her life" - she is due to marry Australia's world No 7 Alex de Minaur.

And she made it clear she will not be mourning the year just gone.

"Adios 2025. Don't let the door hit you on the way out," she posted.