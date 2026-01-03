Iga Swiatek says women's tennis does not need 'Battle of the Sexes' after Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios match

Iga Swiatek says women's tennis does not need the 'Battle of the Sexes' and is able to "stand on its own".

Nick Kyrgios beat women's world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in December, 52 years after Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in the original iteration of the event in a huge boost for the women's game.

Swiatek, the current world No 2, did not see Sabalenka's match versus Kyrgios in Dubai, telling reporters at the United Cup in Australia, which is live on Sky Sports: "I don't watch stuff like that but for sure it attracted a lot of attention, it was entertainment.

Image: Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka embrace after the former beat the latter in the 2025 'Battle of the Sexes'

"I wouldn't say it had anything to do with social change or any important topics. The name was the same as the one from the Billie Jean King match in '73, and that's it.

"I feel women's tennis stands on its own right now. We have so many great athletes and great stories to present.

"We don't necessarily need to compare to men's tennis and I don't think there needs to be any [Battle of the Sexes] competition."

Sabalenka says she wants a rematch with Kyrgios after her straight-sets defeat.

Image: Sabalenka is eager for a rematch with Kyrgios

Swiatek: United Cup is refreshing

Swiatek is playing for Poland in the United Cup, which sees each tie feature one men's, one women's and one mixed doubles match.

She added: "I think events like the United Cup brings tennis all together. WTA fans and ATP fans can watch this event with so much excitement

"Singles players that usually don't have space to play mixed doubles together playing these matches is what makes our sport much more interesting and better.

"We get so many normal tournaments on tour that, honestly, it gets boring sometimes, so playing a team event, having that different energy and being able to talk to different people, I think is great and really refreshing.

"I will always choose the United Cup."

