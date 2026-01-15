Australian Open draw: Emma Raducanu in line to face Aryna Sabalenka in third round again while Novak Djokovic in same half as Jannik Sinner

Emma Raducanu has been handed a tough path at the Australian Open despite being seeded, with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka potentially awaiting in the third round.

Raducanu, who lost in the quarter-finals of the Hobart International on Thursday, is seeded 28th for the opening Grand Slam of the year and will face Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the first round.

Austria's Anastasia Potapova or Netherlands' Suzan Lamens would be Raducanu's second-round opponent before a rematch of last year's Wimbledon clash against Sabalenka, which also came in the third round.

Pre-tournament favourite Sabalenka will begin her campaign for a third Australian Open title against French wild card Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah while six-time major champion Iga Swiatek will play a qualifier, with a potential fourth-round meeting against Naomi Osaka in the second week.

Britain's Katie Boulter, who was a last-minute entry into the main draw, has a tough opener against in-form 10th seed Belinda Bencic, while Sonay Kartal faces 31st seed Anna Kalinskaya and Francesca Jones will play a qualifier.

Venus Williams is set to become the oldest woman to compete in an Australian Open main draw, surpassing the record of 44 years old, previously held by Japan's Kimiko Date, and could face compatriot Coco Gauff if the American duo win their opening matches.

Selected women's singles first-round ties [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah (FRA)

Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA) vs [28] Emma Raducanu (GBR)

Simona Waltert (AUT) vs [4] Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Katie Boulter (GBR) vs [10] Belinda Bencic (SWI)

[3] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Kamilla Rakhimova (UZB)

Olga Danilovic (SRB) vs Venus Williams (USA)

Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Julia Grabher (AUT)

Qualifier vs [2] Iga Swiatek (POL)

Djokovic in same half as Sinner as Britain's Fery qualifies for main draw

Novak Djokovic has been drawn in the same half as defending men's singles champion Jannik Sinner as the Serbian continues his quest for a 25th Grand Slam.

Djokovic will enter the Australian Open, which he has won a record 10 times, without playing competitive tennis since November after withdrawing from last week's Adelaide International.

The 38-year-old cut short a practice session in Melbourne due to a neck problem on Wednesday, raising concerns about his fitness.

As the fourth seed, he cannot face Sinner until the semi-finals - the stage he lost at each of last year's four majors in 2025 - and will take on Spain's Pedro Martinez in his first match.

Reigning champion Sinner goes up against France's Hugo Gaston while Carlos Alcaraz, who is looking to complete his career Grand Slam, plays Australia's Adam Walton.

Britain's Cameron Norrie is seeded 26th and takes on France's Benjamin Bonzi, before a possible third-round tie with third seed Alexander Zverev, while Jacob Fearnley will meet Poland's Kamil Majchrzak.

Image: Cameron Norrie is Britain's No 1 in the men's singles after Jack Draper's withdrawal

Norrie and Fernley will be join in the main draw by compatriot Arthur Fery, who will make his maiden Grand Slam appearance outside of Wimbledon.

Fery won all three of his qualifying matches with straight-set victories and comfortably saw off Croatia's Dino

Prizmic 6-4 6-1 on Thursday and will take on Italy's Flavio Cobolli in his opening match.

Big Australian home hope Alex de Minaur has a tough first-round draw against former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini.

Selected men's singles first-round ties [1] Carlos Alcaraz (SPA) vs Adam Walton (AUS)

Arthur Fery (GBR) vs Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) v s[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS)

[3] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Gabriel Diallo (CAN)

[26] Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) vs Jacob Fearnley (GBR)

Laslo Djere (SRB) v Stan Wawrinka (SWI)

Pedro Martinez (SPA) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Hugo Gaston (FRA) vs [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

