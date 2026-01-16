Australian Open: Coco Gauff says Grand Slam prize money 'not where we would like it' ahead of first major of 2026

Coco Gauff has led calls for the four Grand Slams to increase the prize money on offer further amid an ongoing dispute between tennis' leading players and the major tournaments.

The Australian Open, which starts on Sunday, January 18, announced this month that its prize pot would increase by 16 per cent to 111.5 million Australian dollars - approximately £56m - with the singles champions collecting more than £2m each.

It is the biggest increase in the tournament's history but, with revenue also rising, players believe they deserve a higher proportion of the slams' income, with the ultimate goal of pushing above 20 per cent.

Gauff was part of a meeting between leading players and representatives of the major tournaments at Roland Garros last spring, and the American expects more dialogue this year, with a collective frustration that more progress has not

been made.

"From my understanding, they obviously increased the prize money this year," she said. "The percentage is still, of revenue comparison, not where we would like it.

"I think there's still further conversations that have to be had, not just with the Australian Open but with all the slams. We have player representatives that have been working really hard to do that a lot for us because we can't do it, be in person, as often.

"The collective feeling is that, yes, there's been progress, but I still think it's not where we would like to see it. We are grateful for the progress that has been made.

"I imagine that there will be continually more meetings. I think no one wants this conversation to be continuing for years and years. So I would imagine that we would continue to have those conversations and maybe more pressure being applied with especially the top 10."

Defending champion Keys soaking up Melbourne return

The players are also calling for the slams to contribute to player welfare benefits, while they would like a seat at the table to influence issues such as scheduling.

Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys said: "I think it's really important. We obviously give a lot of ourselves to this sport.

Image: USA's Madison Keys is the Australian Open defending champion after claiming her maiden Grand Slam title last year

"They [the slams], being the highest revenue holders, I think it absolutely makes sense. As we are the product, it makes sense for us to be partners.

"I think that it has been the most productive conversations that we've ever had, which leads me to be carefully optimistic, I think, for the future."

American Keys is back at the scene of her greatest triumph after she defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka last January to claim her maiden Grand Slam title a few weeks before her 30th birthday.

"Everyone keeps asking me how my life has changed," she said. "It hasn't changed that much, other than I have a really cool trophy at home.

"I have a lot of people that come up to me and tell me winning made them cry. I think, for me, the biggest thing that I feel like as a huge takeaway is I was able to do that. I don't think very often in sport you see that you have the ability to make people cry happy tears.

"I'm really just trying to soak in all of the really cool, fun parts, like walking in and seeing a picture of me holding the trophy. I could never have dreamed of that happening.

"I'm sure going on court I'm going to be very nervous, but I don't think I've ever walked on court first round of a Grand Slam and not been nervous."

Boulter back feeling positive after torrid 2025

Former British No 1 Katie Boulter is feeling positive heading into the first Grand Slam of the year, despite a wretched 2025 that she is glad to see the back of.

Image: Katie Boulter endured a torrid 2025 as she lost her grip on being British No 1 and slipped out of the world's top 100

Last season was a struggle as Boulter dropped from 24th in the rankings to outside the top 100, losing her top British ranking to Emma Raducanu and battling niggling injuries.

"Adios 2025, don't let the door hit you on the way out," wrote Boulter on Instagram.

The 29-year-old chose to make a big change, splitting from long-term coach Biljana Veselinovic and turning to American Michael Joyce, who has previously worked with Maria Sharapova, Jessica Pegula and Johanna Konta.

The pair appear to have gelled well, while Boulter's positive mood is also down to her impending wedding to Australian star Alex De Minaur.

"Seeing January 1, 2026 was a good start," she said. "I'm getting married this year. It's going to be an unbelievable year, one of the best ones in my life, no matter what happens on the tennis court. I think for me that's already given me a positive push.

"I feel like having a new coach, having a new set-up, everything is fresh and exciting again. Whereas I feel like I was dragging my feet a little bit at the end of last year just trying to get through the whole entire year without injuries."

Boulter has been given a tough first-round draw against 10th seed Belinda Bencic, while Britain's leading man Cameron Norrie, in the absence of the injured Jack Draper, will open his campaign on Sunday against France's Benjamin Bonzi.

Raducanu is also in action on the opening day taking on Thai Mananchaya Sawangkaew, while qualifier Arthur Fery will make his debut at the tournament against 20th seed Flavio Cobolli.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours live on Sky Sports. Stream tennis, football, cricket, NFL and more contract-free with NOW.