Petra Kvitova withdraws from Rogers Cup due to arm injury; Serena Williams now top-eight seed

Petra Kvitova will not take part in the Rogers Cup

Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from Rogers Cup due to an arm injury and Serena Williams will now become a top-eight seed at the tournament.

Kvitova announced on social media on Friday afternoon that she would not be able to make the trip to Canada for the tournament that begins on Saturday.

'My forearm injury is continuing to cause some problems so, on the advice of my medical team, I have made the decision not to travel to Canada,' Kvitova's statement said.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was hoping to repeat the high of her 2012 title win but requires more time to recover.

I'm so disappointed to have to withdraw from @rogerscup 😔



My forearm injury is continuing to cause problems so, on the advice of my medical team, I won't make the trip to Canada.



I will really miss being in Toronto this year and wish the tournament every success 😘 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) August 2, 2019

Kvitova's absence means that Serena Williams now becomes a top-eight seed and will play her opening match on Wednesday evening.

Williams is a three-time champion at the tournament, taking home the title in 2001, 2011 and 2013, and her older sister Venus will now take the available spot in the main draw.

Sloane Stephens and Simona Halep hold their trophies after competing in the final of the 2018 Rogers Cup

In 2018, Simona Halep beat American Sloane Stephens 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-2 in the final.

Halep, who also won the competition two years prior and who secured the Venus Rosewater dish at Wimbledon, looks well-placed to deliver an equally strong run this time out.

The Romanian is seeded fourth for this forthcoming competition and the draw will be made later on Friday.

Rogers Cup 2019 - Top Seeds 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 7. Sloane Stephens (USA) 8. Serena Williams (USA)

The holder of the No 1 seeding goes to Ashleigh Barty, who reached the quarter-finals last year and also enjoyed great success in doubles, being crowned champion alongside Demi Schuurs.

Naomi Osaka is seeded second with Karolina Pliskova being named as the third seed.

The main draw is packed with top WTA players and also includes Britain's Johanna Konta and Kiki Bertens.

Wildcard places have also been handed to Maria Sharapova and Eugenie Bouchard.