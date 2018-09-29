Johanna Konta beaten by Julie Goerges at China Open

Johanna Konta lost to Julia Goerges in straight sets in Beijing

Johanna Konta made an early exit from the China Open after a first-round defeat to Julia Goerges.

The Briton fought back from a set down to set up a decider but the German 10th seed eventually prevailed 6-2 4-6 6-3 in two hours and 12 minutes.

Aleksandra Krunic joined Goerges in the second round after producing a remarkable comeback against World No 6 Elina Svitolina.

Krunic lost 10 of the opening 11 games and trailed 0-6 1-4, before winning seven games in a row herself and eventually prevailing 0-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in just over two hours.

Fifth seed and 2014 finalist Petra Kvitova crashed out of the tournament after a 6-2 6-1 defeat to Australian Daria Gavrilova, while Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, seeded 12th, progressed following a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) win over Magdalena Rybarikova.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates Wuhan Open success

Elsewhere in China, a dominant Aryna Sabalenka beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3 6-3 to clinch the Wuhan Open, the biggest tournament win of her career.

The Belarusian cruised to her second WTA title, facing little trouble from Estonia's Kontaveit, who was unable to reproduce the sparkling tennis she played on her way to the final.

In Uzbekistan, Russia's Margarita Gasparyan won the Tashkent Open following a straightforward success over 17-year-old compatriot Anastasia Potapova.

Gasparyan, ranked 299th in the world, comfortably overcame her doubles partner 6-2 6-1 in just an hour and three minutes.