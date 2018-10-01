Kyle Edmund beats Peter Gojowczyk to reach China Open second round

Kyle Edmund is through to the second round, despite a slow start against Peter Gojowczyk

Kyle Edmund fought back from a set down to reach the second round of the China Open after beating Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 3-6 6-1 6-2.

British No 1 Edmund recovered from a slow start to win in 91 minutes and set up a match with either Italian Matteo Berrettini or Argentine Leonardo Mayer.

Edmund, who has been blighted by illness in recent months, fell 3-0 down in the opening set and while he managed to get the match back on serve at 3-2, he was broken again by Gojowczyk to lose the opening set 6-3.

But Edmund found his feet in the match in the second set, breaking his opponent three times to take it 6-1 and force a decider.

The first three games of the deciding set went with serve and Edmund was then forced to save a break point in the fourth game to hold.

The 23-year-old fifth seed then got a decisive break in the next game and broke Gojowczyk once more to seal his place in the next round.

