Denis Shapovalov defeats Stan Wawrinka at Japan Open

Denis Shapovalov reached his fifth quarter-final of the season

Denis Shapovalov knocked out former champion Stan Wawrinka in a hard-hitting contest to reach the quarter-finals of the Japan Open.

The Canadian secured a comeback 4-6 6-1 6-4 victory over the three-time Grand Slam champion in Tokyo, eventually sealing the win on his fifth match point.

World No 31 Shapovalov only faced two break points in the one hour and 49-minute encounter as the 19-year-old defeated Wawrinka in their first career meeting.

Wawrinka started strongly as the former world No 3 broke in the third game of the match before taking the initiative as he won the first set without facing a break point.

But Shapovalov responded with back-to-back breaks of his own early in the second set as he forced a deciding set.

The final set was well contested with Shapovalov finally securing the pivotal breakthrough on his fourth break point of the set and despite failing to close out the match from 40-0 on Wawrinka's serve, made no mistake in the following game.

Nick Kyrgios displayed his shot-making ability in Tokyo

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios opened up his campaign in the Japanese capital with a 7-5 7-6 (7-3) victory against Yoshihito Nishioka.

The Australian saved two set points against last week's Shenzhen Open champion on his way to booking a second-round meeting with Richard Gasquet, who leads their head-to-head 5-2.

Alex de Minaur joined countryman Kyrgios in progressing past the first hurdle as he edged past France's Gilles Simon 6-7 (1-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.

Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson recovered from losing the first to overpower Matthew Ebden 4-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-2 after two hours and 11 minutes.

The second seed, bidding to secure his first qualification for the season-ending ATP Finals next month, defeated the world No 48 from Australia to set up a meeting with Frances Tiafoe.

Kei Nishikori, champion in 2012 and 2014, offered good reason for the Japanese crowds to cheer as the third seed overcame the challenge of Benoit Paire 6-3 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals in his home event.

Kei Nishikori entertained the Japanese home crowd

There were also straight-set victories for Milos Raonic, as the big-serving Canadian defeated Yosuke Watanuki 6-3 7-6 (7-2), and fellow qualifier Daniil Medvedev, who beat Martin Klizan 6-4 6-3.

Meanwhile, defending champion David Goffin revealed on Wednesday he has cut short his season due to an ongoing elbow injury.

David Goffin progressed to the fourth round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows

The world No 11 had already withdrawn from tournaments in Tokyo and Shanghai but will now miss the end-of-season tournaments in Antwerp, Paris Masters and the opportunity to qualify for the ATP Finals.

"I need at least one month to recover, so I am sad to announce that I have to put an end to my season," the Belgian No 1 said on Twitter.

