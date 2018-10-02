Juan Martin del Potro defeats Albert Ramos-Vinolas in China

Juan Martin del Potro will qualify for the ATP Finals if he reaches the final

Juan Martin del Potro cruised into the China Open second round with a 7-5 6-2 win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Tuesday.

The Argentine world No 3, playing his first match since losing the US Open final to Novak Djokovic, will play Russia's Karen Khachanov on Wednesday as the top seed looks to win his 23rd Tour title.

Del Potro can book his spot at the season-ending ATP Finals in London if he reaches the final in Beijing while Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Djokovic have already qualified for the event at The O2.

Spain's Ramos-Vinolas, ranked No 50, broke his opponent in the first set but it wasn't enough to stop an inspired Del Potro, who hit ten aces and won 86 per cent of his first-service points in what was a comfortable victory.

Elsewhere at the China Open, third seed Grigor Dimitrov defeated American Tennys Sandgren 7-5 6-3 while Nikoloz Basilashvili piled more misery on the United States by knocking out sixth seed Jack Sock 6-7 (6-8) 7-5 6-2.

Spain's Fernando Verdasco, who eliminated Andy Murray at both the US Open and Shenzhen Open this season, recorded a nail-biting 2-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) win over Gael Monfils.

Radu Albot fell to Fabio Fognini with the Italian winning 1-6 6-3 6-3, Russia's Andrey Rublev recorded a straight-sets win over Joao Sousa 6-0 6-4 and Marco Cecchinato knocked out Marcos Baghdatis 1-6 6-4 7-5.

Mischa Zverev defeated Filip Krajinovic 6-1 6-4, Matteo Berrettini beat Leonardo Mayer while second seed Alexander Zverev faces Roberto Bautista Agut later on Tuesday.

