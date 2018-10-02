Naomi Osaka is Japan's first Grand Slam singles champion

Roger Federer says Naomi Osaka has a "winner's mentality" after her maiden Grand Slam title.

Japan's world No 6, who is just 20-years-old, won this year's US Open by defeating Serena Williams in a controversial final - which saw the American call umpire Carlos Ramos a "thief" - while Osaka was booed by some sectors of the crowd during the trophy presentation.

Osaka, who became Japan's first Grand Slam singles champion, has since revealed she holds no hard feelings towards Williams and Federer believes that her first major win, alongside her triumph at Indian Wells earlier this year, shows the player has a "winner's mentality".

"I think winning Indian Wells helped her to believe that she could also win another big title," said Federer, who was speaking at an Uniqlo event after he signed a sponsorship deal with the Japanese clothing company.

"I think she is a champion in the sense that she doesn't shy away from the big stage. Indian Wells is the second biggest tennis court we have in the world and the US Open is the biggest one.

"She succeeded in both of them and that shows a winner's mentality."

Osaka booked her place in the third round of the China Open on Tuesday by defeating American Danielle Rose Collins 6-1 6-0 and will next face Julia Gorges on Wednesday.

She will make her debut at the WTA Finals later this month, joining Romanian world No 1 Simona Halep and German Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, after Monday's first-round victory over Zarina Diyas.

That 6-4 6-3 win has given her enough points to qualify for the eight-woman Singapore event which will be held from October 21 to October 28.

"Qualifying for the WTA Finals is a huge accomplishment," Osaka said.

"Winning the WTA Rising Stars Invitational in 2015 helped give me the confidence to play on the big stages, so I am excited to go back to Singapore and compete with the top players of the season."

