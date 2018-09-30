Simona Halep retires at China Open due to back injury

Simona Halep speaks to the media after retiring from her match in Beijing

World No 1 and top seed Simona Halep retired from her first-round match at the China Open with a back injury.

The Romanian lost the opening set to Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur 6-1 in 31 minutes before calling a halt to proceedings.

Halep told wtatennis.com: "There is a pain. I couldn't move properly, so that's why I stopped.

"I don't know exactly what it is. I will go home. I will have an MRI (scan) and I will see.

Angelique Kerber made a winning start in Beijing

"I'm just worried now, I feel sad that I couldn't finish. That's why I stopped, because I felt like it's getting worse if I continue.

"It's really tough when you have a back injury because you cannot bend, you cannot react to the balls. I couldn't play."

Third seed Angelique Kerber of Germany defeated France's Kristina Mladenovic 6-2 6-2, and fourth seed Caroline Garcia of France beat wildcard Wang Yafan 7-6 (12-10) 6-7 (4-7) 6-3.

Daria Kastakina, the 13th seed, was 6-4 4-2 down to Germany's Laura Siegemund before retiring.