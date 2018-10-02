Kyle Edmund loses in China Open doubles alongside Marton Fucsovics

Kyle Edmund has been blighted by illness in recent months

Kyle Edmund and Marton Fucsovics were knocked out of the China Open doubles following a straight-sets defeat to Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

Edmund, ranked No 16 in the world, was beaten alongside Hugarian partner Fucsovics 6-2 7-6 (7-5) in the doubles first round in Beijing in an hour and 22 minutes.

The British No 1 now faces Italian world No 58 Matteo Berrettini in the singles draw on Wednesday having defeated Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Monday.

He and Fucsovics conceded decisive breaks of serve in the fourth and eighth games of the opening set to their fellow unseeded pair, before squandering a three-point lead in the second-set tie-break.

Indian Bopanna and Frenchman Roger-Vasselin will face Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the quarter-finals.

