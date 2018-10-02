Kyle Edmund loses in China Open doubles alongside Marton Fucsovics
Watch China Open and Japan Open live on Sky Sports Arena
By Liam Grace
Last Updated: 02/10/18 10:07am
Kyle Edmund and Marton Fucsovics were knocked out of the China Open doubles following a straight-sets defeat to Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.
Edmund, ranked No 16 in the world, was beaten alongside Hugarian partner Fucsovics 6-2 7-6 (7-5) in the doubles first round in Beijing in an hour and 22 minutes.
The British No 1 now faces Italian world No 58 Matteo Berrettini in the singles draw on Wednesday having defeated Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Monday.
Live ATP Tennis
October 3, 2018, 6:00am
Live on
He and Fucsovics conceded decisive breaks of serve in the fourth and eighth games of the opening set to their fellow unseeded pair, before squandering a three-point lead in the second-set tie-break.
Indian Bopanna and Frenchman Roger-Vasselin will face Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the quarter-finals.
