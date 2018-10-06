Naomi Osaka 'stressed out' by living up to US Open win
Naomi Osaka admitted she has been “stressed out” by living up to her US Open win after losing in the China Open semi-finals.
Osaka was beaten 6-4 6-4 on Saturday by unseeded Anastasija Sevastova, a month after winning her first Grand Slam.
"I think definitely as the weeks go by, I have this feeling of wanting to prove myself," Osaka said afterwards.
"I think that sort of takes a toll on me a little bit because I stress myself out in a way.
"If you don't win a tournament, then people will say, 'Oh, she hasn't won a tournament'.
"If you haven't won a Slam, they'll say, 'She hasn't won a Slam'.
"Then if you win one Grand Slam, they're like, 'Oh, she only won one Grand Slam.'
"I know it's bad, but I sort of read the comments (online or in media). I'm just, like, 'Oh, I guess I have to do more, to be better'."
