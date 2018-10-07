Naomi Osaka will not play in next week's Hong Kong Open due to back injury

US Open champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of this week's Hong Kong Open to prevent aggravating a slight back injury, according to the tournament's organisers.

The Japanese star required treatment to her lower back during her semi-final defeat to unseeded Anastasija Sevastova at the China Open in Beijing on Saturday.

Afterwards, Osaka, who turns 21 later this month, said it was more a case of stress and fatigue than anything more serious, but suggested that she may not make the WTA Hong Kong Open, which starts on Monday.

"Unfortunately, I have been playing through pain in my back this whole week," the world No 6 said in a subsequent statement released by organisers.

"The doctors have advised me that I need to rest to ensure the injury is not further aggravated and become more serious."

One player who does appear set to play in Hong Kong is China's Wang Qiang, who is in the form of her life.

Wang was well beaten by world number two Caroline Wozniacki in the China Open semi-finals, going down 6-1, 6-3, and has been carrying a thigh injury.

"I'll try my best because I will definitely face the same situation in the future," 28th-ranked Wang said, asked if she would compete in Hong Kong.

"I cannot give up easily."

