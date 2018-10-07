Juan Martin Del Potro shocked by Nikoloz Basilashvili in China Open final

Juan Martin Del Potro lost 4-6 4-6 to Nikoloz Basilashvili

Juan Martin Del Potro was beaten by Nikoloz Basilashvili in the China Open final on Sunday.

Tournament top seed Del Potro lost 4-6 4-6 to Basilashvili, who had eliminated Britain's Kyle Edmund in Saturday's semi-final.

Del Potro was not moving fluidly throughout and he ceded a break quickly to fall 1-2 behind to the world No 34.

Basilashvili won his second career title at the China Open

Basilashvili, in the second set, was forced to battle to hold his serve for 4-4. Del Potro threw the kitchen sink at him but, when three break points came to nothing, his race appeared to have been run.

Basilashvili broke in the very next game then served out the match to win his second career title, having won the German Open earlier this year.

Del Potro has qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals in London, which are live on Sky Sports, after his run in China.