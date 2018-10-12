Kyle Edmund eliminated by Alexander Zverev at Shanghai Masters

Kyle Edmund is out of the Shanghai Masters

Kyle Edmund was brushed aside in straight sets by the clinical Alexander Zverev in their Shanghai Masters quarter-final.

Edmund was seeking to reach his first Masters 1000 semi-final but the world No 4 maintained his 100 per cent record against the Briton with a 6-4 6-4 victory.

Zverev took both of his break point opportunities and made only 12 unforced errors, as opposed to his opponent's 23, to set up a last-four clash against either Novak Djokovic or Kevin Anderson.

Zverev will face either Novak Djokovic or Kevin Anderson in the semi-finals

Zverev's latest win earns him a spot at the Nitto ATP Finals in London - Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Djokovic and Juan Martin Del Potro have already qualified.

