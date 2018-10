Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares qualify for ATP Finals

Jamie Murray (right) and Bruno Soares have qualified for the ATP Finals

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have qualified for the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena for the third straight year.

The British-Brazilian pair booked their place in November's tournament by beating Robert Lindstedt and Dominic Thiem to reach the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

Murray and Soares are the third team to guarantee their place in London after Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic and Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, and will attempt to go one better after making the semi-finals on their previous two appearances.

It has been a disappointing season for Murray and Soares at the grand slams, with quarter-final appearances at Wimbledon and the US Open their best showings, but they have won three ATP Tour titles, including a first Masters crown in Cincinnati.

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

We will have coverage of the ATP Finals at London's O2 in November with every match live on Sky Sports.