Kyle Edmund reaches Shanghai Masters quarter-finals

Kyle Edmund continued his strong campaign on the hard courts with a straight-sets win over Nicolas Jarry to reach the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals.

The British No 1 has risen to a career-high 14th in the world rankings after a run to the Beijing semi-finals last week and he produced an assured performance to account for Chile's Jarry with a 7-6 6-3 victory.

Edmund edged a tight first set pinching the tie break and recovered from falling an early break down to win the second set and seal a date with world No 5 Alexander Zverev in the last eight.

Zverev was too strong for Australian Alex De Minaur, coming through 6-1 6-4 in just over an hour to reach his sixth Masters quarter-final of the year but first in Shanghai.

Alexander Zverev needed 68 minutes to account for Australian rising star Alex de Minaur

Fourth seed Zverev has been suffering with a cold but rattled through the first set in just under half an hour and struck for a crucial break of serve in the ninth game to close out the match and sep up a fourth career meeting with Edmund.

It is Edmund's second Masters quarter-final of the year having reached the same stage in Madrid only to lose to Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov and he will have to overcome a poor record against Zverev having lost all three meetings between the pair.

Zverev is fast becoming a Masters specialist. He may only have one Grand Slam quarter-final to his name despite his status as the best younger player in the sport but in his last 12 Masters events he has reached five finals, securing three titles including the Madrid Open earlier this year.

