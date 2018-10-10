Alexander Zverev scares ball boy at Shanghai Masters

0:30 There was a surprise in store for a ball boy during Alexander Zverev's match against Nikoloz Basilashvili There was a surprise in store for a ball boy during Alexander Zverev's match against Nikoloz Basilashvili

Imagine celebrating so ferociously that you scare an unsuspecting ball boy!

Well, that was the case during Alexander Zverev's second-round encounter against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

With the match evenly poised in the first set against the China Open champion, Zverev ran down a drop shot with ease before firing a backhand winner down the line to secure a crucial break of serve.

Zverev roared his delight and pumped his fist in celebration but the ball boy - just a yard away - was taken aback as he leaned back in stunned shock.

The German world No 5 went on to secure a 7-5 6-4 victory.

Watch the video above to see the funny moment unfold!

