Alexander Zverev scares ball boy at Shanghai Masters
Last Updated: 10/10/18 9:43am
Imagine celebrating so ferociously that you scare an unsuspecting ball boy!
Well, that was the case during Alexander Zverev's second-round encounter against Nikoloz Basilashvili.
With the match evenly poised in the first set against the China Open champion, Zverev ran down a drop shot with ease before firing a backhand winner down the line to secure a crucial break of serve.
Zverev roared his delight and pumped his fist in celebration but the ball boy - just a yard away - was taken aback as he leaned back in stunned shock.
The German world No 5 went on to secure a 7-5 6-4 victory.
Watch the video above to see the funny moment unfold!
