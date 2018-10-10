Rafael Nadal helps with clean-up operation following floods in Majorca

Rafael Nadal helped people shelter following severe storms in Majorca

Rafael Nadal has assisted in the clean-up operation after a devastating flood hit his native island of Majorca.

At least nine people are believed to have died when torrential rainstorms deluged the town of Sant Llorenc, about 40 miles east of the capital, Palma, on Tuesday evening.

Nadal invited people affected by the severe storms to take shelter at his tennis academy in nearby Manacor and then donned wellington boots to join other volunteers in clearing away mud and water from affected areas.

The website of Spanish newspaper AS posted a video and pictures of the world No 1 offering assistance on his home island.

Día triste en Mallorca. Mi más sincera condolencia a los familiares de los fallecidos y heridos por las graves inundaciones en San Llorenç. Tal y como hicimos ayer volvemos a ofrecer hoy las instalaciones de @rnadalacademy para todos los afectados que necesiten alojamiento — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 10, 2018

"Sad day in Majorca," the 32-year-old Spaniard wrote on Twitter.

"My sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased and injured by the severe floods in San Llorenc.

"As we did yesterday we offer today the facilities of @rnadalacademy for all those who need accommodation."

The Foreign Office said it was supporting the families of two British people killed in the floods.

The deputy mayor of the town, Antonia Bauza, confirmed to Cadena SER radio that two others killed in the area were locals. An elderly woman's body was found in the basement of her house.