Roger Federer overcomes Daniil Medvedev test at Shanghai Masters

Roger Federer is aiming to follow Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic in successfully defending his Shanghai title

Roger Federer opened the defence of his Shanghai Masters title with an absorbing three-set victory against an in-form Daniil Medvedev.

The world No 2, playing his first competitive match since his surprise US Open fourth-round exit, found some of his best tennis in the latter stages in a 6-4 4-6 6-4 win against the Japan Open champion.

Two-time champion Federer will next face Roberto Bautista Agut, after the unseeded Spaniard beat Mackenzie McDonald 3-6 6-4 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev pushed Federer hard from the baseline

Federer began strongly to break the Russian in the opening game of the match but was quickly broken back by the world No 22 as both players searched for their best tennis.

With the first set well balanced at 4-4, Federer took advantage of a drop in focus from Medvedev to claim a second break of serve before the 20-time Grand Slam champion held serve to secure the initiative.

Did you know... Roger Federer will remain world No 2 if he wins his third Shanghai Masters title and Novak Djokovic does not reach the final.

Medvedev saved an early break point before a backspin drop-shot-volley winner in the fifth game caught Federer by surprise as the Russian grew in confidence.

0:43 Roger Federer was left in amazement by a miracle backspin volley winner from Daniil Medvedev during their match at the Shanghai Masters. Roger Federer was left in amazement by a miracle backspin volley winner from Daniil Medvedev during their match at the Shanghai Masters.

He produced impressive baseline hitting to trouble Federer and was rewarded when he converted his first break point of the set to force a decider.

Both players saved a break point in a high-level opening to the third set but Federer finally secured the crucial breakthrough before an ace completed a hard-fought victory.

Shanghai Masters Last 16 draw Roger Federer (1) v Roberto Bautista Agut Sam Querrey v Kei Nishikori (8) Juan Martin del Potro (3) v Borna Coric (13) Peter Gojowczyk v Matthew Ebden Nicolas Jarry v Kyle Edmund (11) Alex de Minaur v Alexander Zverev (4) Kevin Anderson (7) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (10) Marco Cecchinato (16) v Novak Djokovic (2)

Kei Nishikori fell a set behind against 18-year-old Chinese wildcard Wu Yibing before winning 12 of the last 15 games to progress in their second-round meeting.

Kei Nishikori reached the Shanghai semi-finals in 2011

The eighth seed will now face big-serving American Sam Querrey after he outlasted countryman Taylor Fritz 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 7-5.

Marco Cecchinato recovered from a set down to defeat Hyeon Chung 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5) and set up a French Open quarter-final rematch with three-time champion Novak Djokovic.

The Italian had never previously won back-to-back main draw matches on a hard court.

