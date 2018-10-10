Johanna Konta splits with American coach Michael Joyce

Johanna Konta has failed to progress past the second round at the Grand Slams this season under Michael Joyce

Johanna Konta will begin her search for a fourth new coach in three years after splitting with Michael Joyce.

The British No 1 began working with the American, a former coach of Maria Sharapova, at the start of the season but Konta has struggled to match the results of 2017 - including her run to the semi-finals of Wimbledon.

Konta failed to progress past the second round at any of this year's Grand Slams and, after winning just one of four matches she has featured in during the Asian swing, has decided to look elsewhere.

Konta reached a career-high of world No 4 after run to the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2017

When asked about the partnership following a first-round exit at the US Open in August, Konta said: "We'll work together as long as we feel it's mutually beneficial."

The move follows her decision to part ways with Wim Fissette at the end of last season which came after she narrowly missed out on the season-ending WTA Finals following a decline in form.

Live ATP Masters Tennis Live on

Konta had previously worked with Esteban Carril for two and half years, during which she made her debut in the world's top 10 - becoming the first British woman to do so since Jo Durie in 1984.

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

We will also have coverage of the ATP Finals in November with every match live on Sky Sports.