Roger Federer says Nick Kyrgios must improve work ethic after Shanghai Masters exit

Nick Kyrgios will never fulfil his potential unless his work ethic matches his talent, says Roger Federer.

The Australian suffered a third contentious Shanghai Masters exit in as many appearances after his efforts in a first-round loss against world No 104 Bradley Klahn were described as "borderline" by umpire Damien Dumusois.

Kyrgios was fined after he stormed off mid-way through his first-round exit in the event last year, while in 2016 he argued with spectators and was accused of giving away points in another defeat.

"I think it's really up to him where he wants to go and what his potential really holds," the 20-time Grand Slam champion, Federer, said.

Only through understanding work ethic and scheduling, creating the right team around himself, only then can you unlock the potential really. Roger Federer on Nick Kyrgios

"We don't really know and I don't think he really knows exactly what his potential is.

"Only through understanding work ethic and scheduling, creating the right team around himself, only then can you unlock the potential really."

Federer, speaking ahead of defending the Shanghai title, described Kyrgios as a "great player" but concedes his counterpart will need to work hard behind the scenes to challenge for the sport's biggest honours.

"He can win bigger tournaments and do all these things," he added.

"But there is still a process in place that he needs to do like any other player needs to go through in order to be successful."

Australian doubles great Todd Woodbridge defended his compatriot, who was also given a controversial pep talk by chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani at the US Open, over the incident in China and said he looked "tired and jaded".

"I think with Nick when he's fresh he plays great and it's about managing schedules as much as anything, so that he plays no more than three weeks in row and then he gets away from it," Woodbridge said at the launch for next year's Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios' efforts during his first-round defeat at the Shanghai Masters were called into question

"That can be difficult on tour because you have commitments that the tour say you have to play certain events.

"When he's fresh we don't see him 'leave the court' so to speak where his eyes wander; when he's playing fresh he's got the opponents in his sights."

World No 2 Federer will open his campaign in Shanghai - a compulsory Masters Series event for the world's top 32 - against Japan Open champion Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday, with live coverage on Sky Sports Action.

