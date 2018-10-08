Gael Monfils' bizarre attempted showboat at Shanghai Masters

0:21 Gael Monfils appeared to sacrifice a point in the hope of pulling off a great showboat, but it didn't quite go to plan. Gael Monfils appeared to sacrifice a point in the hope of pulling off a great showboat, but it didn't quite go to plan.

Gael Monfils left the Sky Sports commentary team almost speechless with a failed showboat attempt during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Shanghai Masters.

The French fan-favourite, known for his shot-making ability, faced a stern test against the world No 15 in his first round encounter but was unable to rely on his execution as Tsitsipas won 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-4.

Monfils appeared to be closing in on forcing a deciding set when the former world No 6 appeared to go all out for an attempted drop shot winner but quickly turned his back on the effort as Tsitsipas reached the ball with ease before hitting a winner.

Gael Monfils is one of the sport's most creative players

Some muffled laughter could be heard from the crowd at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena when Monfils gave up on the point and it left Sky Sports commentator Barry Cowan wondering, 'what was he doing there!'

