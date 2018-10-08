Kyle Edmund up to career-high 14th in ATP world rankings

Kyle Edmund has moved up two places in the ATP rankings

British No 1 Kyle Edmund has reached a career-high position of 14th in the latest ATP world rankings.

The 23-year-old moved up two places after he reached the semi-finals of the China Open before losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7 (6-8) 4-6, having begun the year 50th in the rankings.

Thank you Beijing for your amazing support, see you all next year! Looking forward to Shanghai 👌🏻 #ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/Dslx4zsOml — Kyle Edmund (@kyle8edmund) October 7, 2018

Edmund only became British No 1 in March after moving ahead of injury-hit Andy Murray, who is now out for the rest of the season as he looks to overcome a long-standing hip problem.

Basilashvili went on to defeat Juan Martin Del Potro in Sunday's final in Beijing.

