Novak Djokovic 'grateful' to be battling Rafael Nadal for world No 1

Novak Djokovic says he is "grateful" to be in position fighting for the year-end world No 1 after a glorious return to top form.

The Shanghai Masters 1000 could have a significant bearing on determining who will finish the year in pole position and the Serb has hit form at the right time having endured a difficult start to the year.

Djokovic took time to recover from a long-standing elbow injury which required surgery, but has since climbed 19 spots up to No 3 after winning two majors and the Cincinnati Masters.

"If you told me four of five months ago that I'd be in this position, fighting for a year number one and having two Grand Slams, a Cincinnati win and some big results on the grass. I mean, it would be amazing to sign that off right away but it seemed a bit unrealistic at the time, so I'm very grateful, really, to get this far and I just try to keep it up," the 31-year-old said.

Federer won the Shanghai Masters last year. Can he defend his crown?

Defending champion Roger Federer and the Wimbledon and US Open champion Djokovic are the top two seeds respectively in China, with Rafael Nadal still resting through injury.

Federer, Djokovic and former No 1 Andy Murray are the only players to have won the Shanghai title since 2009 and there are strong odds on the pair meeting in Sunday's final.

The field is stacked with some places still up for the grabs for the end-of-season ATP Finals in London.

ATP Race To London (Top 8 qualify) Position Player Points 1 Rafael Nadal 7,480 2 Novak Djokovic 6,445 3 Juan Martin del Potro 5,210 4 Roger Federer 4,800 5 Alexander Zverev 4,410 6 Marin Cilic 3,815 7 Kevin Anderson 3,540 8 Dominic Thiem 3,525 9 John Isner 2,930

