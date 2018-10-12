Roger Federer to face Borna Coric in Shanghai Masters semi-final

4:34 Highlights as Roger Federer stayed on course for his third Shanghai Masters title with victory over Kei Nishikori Highlights as Roger Federer stayed on course for his third Shanghai Masters title with victory over Kei Nishikori

Top seed and defending champion Roger Federer was forced to dig deep once again as he beat Kei Nishikori to set up a semi-final date with Borna Coric at the Shanghai Masters.

Federer has been far from his best after tight wins over Daniil Medvedev and Roberto Bautista Agut in reaching the quarter-finals, but the 37-year-old Swiss made it through a thrilling contest 6-4 7-6 (7-4) to remain on course for his 99th ATP career singles title.

"I was happy to get out in two," Federer said. "I somehow got it done. I think I can be very happy with my level of play this week."

That was absolutely breathtaking, electrifying tennis. The level was just so extraordinarily high. Nishikori really challenged Federer, the momentum was changing and he was getting more on the front foot and starting to dictate play. I honestly thought it was going to a third set there, but it's extraordinary how Federer seems to find a way to win matches. Annabel Croft on Roger Federer

Nishikori, a finalist in Tokyo last week, was forced to save five break points in the opening game of the match before eventually succumbing to the growing pressure.

The Japanese star fell a double break down as Federer turned on the style to open up a 4-1 lead.

Nishikori threatened to get back on level terms in the eighth game, but it was the 20-time Grand Slam champion who held on before sealing the set in 48 minutes.

Federer made an immediate breakthrough at the start of the second, but he was made to work hard to maintain his advantage as Nishikori failed to nail his opportunities until the sixth game when the two-time winner in Shanghai pulled an uncharacteristic backhand into the tramlines to hand his opponent a lifeline.

The set headed into a tie-break which Nishikori appeared to take control of, but Federer wiped out a 4-1 lead, reeling off six points in a row to secure a semi-final berth.

Borna Coric beat Matthew Ebden to reach the semi-finals in Shanghai

Highly-rated Croatian Coric, seeded 13th, made it through to the last four of an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event for the second time after dispatching Australian Matthew Ebden 7-5 6-4.

"He's really improved his game, stepping up into the court, goes for his shots more than he used to," Federer said of Coric. "He good in defence now, he has a transition game now, and a solid serve. I've always played him when he's playing well, but I'll hope I can take it to him."

