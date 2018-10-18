Simona Halep pulls out of WTA Finals due to back injury

Injury forced Simona Halep to retire at the Chinese Open and she will now miss the WTA Finals

Simona Halep has withdrawn from the WTA Finals because of a lower back injury.

Kiki Bertens - the next highest-ranked player - will now take her place in Singapore for the tournament which runs from October 21-28.

Dutch player Bertens joins Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova, Caroline Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens, Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina at the tournament

"Unfortunately, after much discussion with my team and doctors, I have made the decision to withdraw," said Halep.

"I wanted to finish 2018 on a high after such an incredible year, but sadly my back injury hasn't healed the way we hoped it would and I need to put my long-term health first."

Halep clinched the year-end top ranking on Monday after enjoying her best year on tour in 2018.

The Romanian reached the Australian Open final and then won her first Grand Slam title in the French Open a few months later.

But she was forced to retire from her first-round match at the China Open and withdraw from the Kremlin Cup, with a subsequent MRI scan revealing a herniated disc problem.