Kyle Edmund to face Ilya Ivashka in Antwerp quarter-finals after beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Kyle Edmund swept into the European Open quarter-finals with a comprehensive straight-sets victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The British No 1 beat the Spaniard 6-0 6-2 in just 55 minutes in Antwerp, booking a last-eight clash with Belarus' Ilya Ivashka.

World No 15 Edmund extended his recent winning run with a dominant performance against the 30-year-old World No 64.

Edmund needed just 20 minutes to claim the first set and he maintained his high level, as he stormed to victory inside the hour-mark, breaking serve five times in total and saving the only break point he faced.

Cameron Norrie lost a tight match to Diego Schwartzman

British No 2 Cameron Norrie was narrowly beaten in the last 16 by Diego Schwartzman.

The pair fought out three tight sets, with the Argentinean second seed eventually prevailing 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 in two hours and 34 minutes.

Down a break in the deciding set, Norrie fought back from 4-2 down to lead 5-4, but Schwartzman hit back before going on to close out the match.

