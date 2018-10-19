Caroline Wozniacki defends WTA Finals title in Singapore

Caroline Wozniacki lifted the Billie Jean King trophy to win the WTA Finals last year and she returns to defend her title

Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki has been drawn in the same group as Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina at the WTA Finals.

Australian Open champion and world no 2 Wozniacki, third on the race list behind Halep and Angelique Kerber will head to Kallang hoping to defend the title she won for the first time last year by beating Venus Williams in the final

She has been placed in the White Group alongside two of the players she beat on the way to lifting the trophy last year, she beat Ukrainian world no 6 Svitolina in her first group game and Czech Kvitova in the semi-final.

2018 Women's Grand Slam champions Australian Open Carolina Wozniacki French Open Simona Halep Wimbledon Angelique Kerber US Open Naomi Osaka

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova completes the group while in the opposite Red Group it is Germany's Angelique Kerber who leads the way.

The Wimbledon champion was runner-up in the event in 2016 and will hope to go one better in a group that features US Open champion Naomi Osaka, America's Sloane Stephens and Kiki Bertens, all of whom are making their debuts in the event.

The season-ending showpiece to the WTA season gets underway on Sunday in Singapore and is shorn of world no 1 Simona Halep.

The Romanian misses out with a back injury but was presented with the Player of the Year award at the draw ceremony and her place has gone to Bertens, who picked up the year's Most Improved Player award.

Serena Williams, twice a Grand Slam finalist in the year she return to action following the birth of her first child, failed to qualify for the event.

2018 WTA Finals - The Groups White Red Karolina Pliskova (7) Kiki Bertens (8) Caroline Wozniacki (2) Naomi Osaka (3) Petra Kvitova (4) Angelique Kerber (1) Elina Svitolina (6) Sloane Stephens (5)

