Kevin Anderson advances at Erste Bank Open 500 in Vienna

Kevin Anderson recovered to defeat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in three sets

Kevin Anderson overcame a first-set scare to move into the second round of the Erste Bank Open 500 in Vienna.

The South African, this year's Wimbledon runner-up to Novak Djokovic, overcame Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in three sets.

But he had to recover from dropping the first set 6-4, before going on to claim the next two 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.

Sixth seed Borna Coric also fell behind in his first-round match, going a set down to Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas before recovering to win 6-7 (5-7) 6-0 6-4.

There were also victories for Hungarian Marton Fucsovics - 1-6 6-0 7-5 - against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev over Denis Kudla 7-6 (3) 6-0, but Milos Raonic came unstuck against Austrian Jurgen Melzer.

Melzer, currently ranked outside the world's top 400, claimed a straight-sets triumph, 7-6 (8-6) 7-5.

Marin Cilic beat young Canadian Denis Shapovalov in his opening match

At the Swiss Indoors in Basel, there was an impressive start by third seed Marin Cilic, who saw off world No 29 Denis Shapovalov 6-4 6-2.

A straight-sets victory was also the order of the day for American wildcard Taylor Fritz, 6-0 7-5 against Serbia's Laslo Djere, but world No 175 Henri Laaksonen recorded a shock straight-sets victory over sixth seed Marco Cecchinato.

Swiss challenger Laaksonen delighted his home support by seeing off Cecchinato 6-4 6-2 in just 76 minutes, before Romania's Marius Copil completed the day's action by beating American Ryan Harrison 6-2 7-6 (10-8).

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

We will have coverage of the ATP Finals at London's O2 in November with every match live on Sky Sports.