Kyle Edmund's winning run ended by Fernando Verdasco in Vienna

Kyle Edmund was knocked out of the Erste Bank Open 500 in Vienna by Spain's Fernando Verdasco.

The British No 1 won the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday for his first trophy on the main tour and followed it up with a fine first round win over Diego Schwartzman.

But he hopes of going deep in the Austrian capital suffered a blow as went down 6-4 3-6 6-3 in a close encounter to the experienced left-hander Verdasco after one hour and 55 minutes.

Verdasco proved just the stronger in a close encounter

The Spaniard, who like Edmund has had a fine season, had the better of three breaks to start the match and held on to take the opening set.

Edmund hit back well, breaking serve at the start of the second and levelling the match, but one break proved the difference in the decider and it is Verdasco who moves through to a quarter-final with either John Isner or Gael Monfils.

Edmund heads to Paris for the final Masters tournament of the season, which he would need to win to give himself a chance of qualifying for the ATP Finals in London.

In other matches, Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori eased past Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-2, while Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin defeated a tempestuous Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas set up a meeting with Daniil Medvedev in Basel

Stefanos Tsitsipas dominated Peter Gojowczyk 6-3 6-1 to line up a Swiss Indoors quarter-final with one of his toughest NextGen rivals.

The Greek fourth seed will next face Russian Daniil Medvedev, who defeated Italy's Andreas Seppi 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 in their second-round encounter in Basel.

Tsitsipas made his trophy breakthrough at the weekend in Sweden with his first career title.

"I'm playing well," said 16th-ranked Tsitsipas, who moved onto 41 victories for the season. "I think the rivalry between the young guys right now may be even stronger than that of the big names.

"We all want to get to the top sometime, we always want to do better than the other guy."

