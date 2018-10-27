Roger Federer into Swiss Indoors final in Basel where he will play Marius Copil

Roger Federer could win his 99th Tour level title on Sunday

Roger Federer will contest the Swiss Indoors final in Basel against Marius Copil, who upset Alexander Zverev.

The prospect of the tournament's top two seeds, Federer and Zverev, meeting to decide the title was scuppered on Saturday by Copil's surprise victory.

Copil beat second-seed Zverev 6-3 6-7 6-4 in the semi-finals before Federer cruised past Daniil Medvedev 6-1 6-4.

Alexander Zverev was shocked by Marius Copil

Victory in Sunday's final would deliver Federer his 99th Tour-level title.

Federer, the defendign champion, is vying to win his ninth title at his home tournament. He was competing in the semi-finals for the 12th consecutive time, and is now into his 14th final.

Federer powers on in Basel

Meanwhile, Kei Nishikori will play Kevin Anderson in the final of the Erste Bank Open 500 final in Vienna.

Nishikori won 6-4 6-3 in the first semi-final against Mikhail Kukushkin before Anderson persevered 6-3 3-6 6-4 over Fernando Verdasco.

Nishikori is still challenging to qualify for a spot at the Nitto ATP Finals in London. If he wins the final on Sunday, he will move to within 125 points of the eighth and final place.

Kei Nishikori has lost eight finals in a row

He is also competing for his first trophy since a win in Memphis two years ago, but Nishikori has lost his previous eight ATP finals.

Verdasco, the beaten semi-finalist, had previously eliminated British No 1 Kyle Edmund.

Swiss Indoors final in Basel on Sunday