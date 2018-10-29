Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic defend exhibition match in Saudi Arabia

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are scheduled to play in Saudi Arabia in December

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have defended their scheduled exhibition match in Saudi Arabia in the face of mounting criticism.

The world numbers one and two, who have 31 Grand Slam singles titles between them, say they will seek more information before committing to the event.

Amnesty International has condemned the game which the pair were at pains to point out they committed to over a year ago, before the recent death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

They are set to battle for the world No 1 spot at the Paris Masters in France this week but the focus was on their lucrative contest on December 22.

Djokovic beat Nadal on his way to winning Wimbledon this year

Nadal suggested he would seek more information, telling a press conference on the eve of the tournament: "I had a commitment since one year ago. My team is talking to them, to analyse things.

"It's terrible that one journalist lost their life. I know something happened very bad inside there. I hope things will clarify as soon as possible."

Djokovic issued a similar message, saying: "Of course I'm aware of what's happening and it's sad.

"Because right now we just don't have enough information and we have to look into that a bit more and then we'll make our decision soon."

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

We will have coverage of the ATP Finals at London's O2 in November with every match live on Sky Sports.