ATP Finals: How and when to watch every moment from The O2 live on Sky Sports

The season-ending ATP Finals at London's O2 ends another drama-filled tennis year. You can watch the top eight players in the world battle it out on Sky Sports.

Novak Djokovic is guaranteed to end 2018 at world No 1 with Rafael Nadal calling time on his season due to injury. He has been drawn against Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic and John Isner in the group stages.

Roger Federer, who is seeking his 100th career title, headlines the other group. The Swiss will face Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem and Kei Nishikori.

Order of Play

Sunday, November 11

Centre Court start 12:00 noon

[4] J. Murray (GBR) / B. Soares (BRA) vs [6] R. Klaasen (RSA) / M. Venus (NZL)

Not Before 2pm

[4] K. Anderson (RSA) vs [6] D. Thiem (AUT)

Not Before 6pm

[2] J. Cabal (COL) / R. Farah (COL) vs [7] N. Mektic (CRO) / A. Peya (AUT)

Not Before 8pm

[2] R. Federer (SUI) vs [7] K. Nishikori (JPN)

Monday, November 12

CENTRE COURT start 12:00 noon

[1] O. Marach (AUT) / M. Pavic (CRO) vs [8] P. Herbert (FRA) / N. Mahut (FRA)

Not Before 2pm

[3] A. Zverev (GER) vs [5] M. Cilic (CRO)

Not Before 6pm

[3] L. Kubot (POL) / M. Melo (BRA) vs [5] M. Bryan (USA) / J. Sock (USA)

Not Before 8pm

[1] N. Djokovic (SRB) vs [8] J. Isner (USA)

Groups will alternate for the rest of the week until the semi-finals, which take place on Saturday 17 November - on Sky Sports from midday, with the finals on Sunday 18 November - starting on Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix from 3.30pm.

The ATP Finals start at 12 noon on Sunday, November 11

The first doubles match is followed by the first singles match of the day, not before 2pm

Sunday's evening session starts at 6pm with the second doubles match followed by the second singles match, not before 8pm.

Novak Djokovic will be aiming to lift a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals crown

